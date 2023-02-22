How Teuila Blakely became aware of racism and prejudice as a child in Tauranga

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by OPPO. Listen to the full podcast in the player below.

Actor Teuila Blakely says she became aware of racism and prejudice as a child because people treated her differently when she was with her Pākehā father compared with her Samoan mother.

The star of the Sione's Wedding franchise and Shortland Street was interviewed by Simon Bridges as the latest guest on his Stuff podcast, Generally Famous.

The pair discussed the similarities and differences between their upbringings in Tauranga and West Auckland, the importance of Pasifika storytelling and why she’s been able to take positives from the sex tape scandal she endured.

As a child in predominately Pākehā Tauranga in the late 1970s and 1980s, Blakely says her German-Samoan mother made sure her children were connected to and proud of their Pasifika culture.

Coming from a mixed race family "completely made sense", she says.

"I wasn't so aware that I was brown, until I noticed that people would treat us differently if we were with mum."

Her family was one of around only half a dozen Samoan families in Tauranga at the time.

"Some people could really show their opinions negatively on that," she says.

RORY O'SULLIVAN/Stuff.co.nz Teuila Blakely became an ambassador for Women's Refuge following her elimination from Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

The prejudice she faced in Tauranga made it a culture shock when the family moved to Auckland when she was aged 8.

"It was the first time in my entire life I'd seen groups of brown people and groups of other brown children and I was just like, 'oh, my goodness'."

More positively, Blakely told Bridges she was intent on being involved with Pasifika projects that weren’t made for a niche audience.

“Sione’s Wedding was a great example of that. These stories are really important in terms of opportunity, but also what they're about in terms of acknowledging our place here in this society.”

Duckrockers, the Sione’s Wedding prequel Blakely co-wrote and starred in, is available now on TVNZ+.

