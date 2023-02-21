State Highway 35: The vital road link that's quickly becoming a highway to nowhere

It's the vital link to the outside world for East Cape residents, but SH35 keeps getting washed out.

Get your kicks on Route 66, the song goes. You might not arrive on State Highway 35 is a more appropriate line for the road that links remote communities in Tairāwhiti. TONY WALL reports.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Bruce Fraser lives a precarious existence on SH35. He and 12 whānau live in cabins just above the highway between Ruatōria and Te Puia Springs, one of the remotest parts of the country.

When it rains heavily, a creek running alongside their property quickly rises, spilling over a culvert and flooding the “highway”, which at this point is little more than a country road.

In recent summers, the creek has been dry. But since March last year, it’s flooded four times, cutting off the road that serves as an important link between Te Puia and Ruatōria and further afield.

“The one last March was probably a worse flood, we got hit hard, the water was hip-deep all along the road,” Fraser says. “It made a hua of a mess.”

Parts of SH35, which links isolated communities such as Te Araroa, Tikitiki, Ruatōria, Te Puia Springs, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay, are constantly closing down because of slips and wash-outs.

Department of Conservation ranger Graeme Atkins, who lives near Ruatōria, reckons there have been six closures in his area of SH35 since Waitangi Day last year.

NZTA/Supplied SH35 between Te Puia Springs and Kopuaroa after Cyclone Gabrielle.

District roads fare even worse, and it’s unsustainable, Atkins says, as it’s a low-income area and there simply aren't enough ratepayers to keep building back after every flood.

Atkins says his community has been encouraging families to come and live in the valley, as the council criteria for maintaining a road is a certain number of enrolled school children along that road.

SH35 plays a big part in popular culture around here. T-shirts and caps are emblazoned with the “35” logo; it’s a point of pride for people.

But driving along it at the moment is skin-of-your-teeth stuff, with potholes, wash-outs and slips reducing it to one lane in many places.

Tony Wall/Stuff Damage to SH35, south of Ruatōria.

Local road crews are the heroes, working quickly to patch up wash-outs that, a week ago, looked like they might have taken weeks to repair.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi says they can’t estimate how long it will be before SH35 is fully reopened.

“Until we’ve cleared away all of the flood and slip debris ... and assessed what’s underneath, it’s too early to provide a comprehensive overview of the damage on the ground, or how long it will take to repair.”

The spokesperson says the agency’s immediate priority is re-establishing access to isolated communities for essential goods and services.

“As soon as conditions safely permit, we’re getting people on to affected sites to undertake damage assessments.

”We’re also undertaking aerial surveys using planes and helicopters to get a full picture of damage.”

Fraser moved to his property by SH35, where he keeps pigs and sheep, about five years ago from Napier. They cut their little family compound out of the bush, and it’s an idyllic lifestyle – when it’s not raining.

When Stuff drove past, Fraser’s animals were scattered along the creek bed – a sheep here, a chicken there.

Gisborne District Council/Supplied The Hikuwai River over SH35 during the storm.

“I let the animals out [on the night of the cyclone],” he says. “The pigs were huddled in a corner of their pen – the water was coming up so quick.

“When you see them huddling in one corner ... because that’s the only dry ground, and their feet are starting to get wet, they’re in trouble.

“I’ve gone over and let all my pigs and dogs go, I saw my sheep up on the hill and knew they were good.

“This is being done at one thirty in the morning in torrential rain.”

All the animals made it to safety, Fraser says.

The water didn’t come near the cabins, but it was still frightening.

“The most terrifying noise for us is, you get big boulders ... and they’re like pool balls running down, and you can hear that ‘ga-dung ga-dung’. That scares ya. That paddock over there used to be green, now it’s full of [boulders].”

He estimates he lost about 3m of land bordering the creek.