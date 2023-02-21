Cyclone Gabrielle: Muriwai locals barred from rescuing pets from damaged homes

Muriwai locals have been told it could still be some time before they are allowed into their cyclone-damaged their homes to rescue their pets.

The West Auckland beachside community was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, with the heavy rain causing damaging slips that killed two volunteer firefighters.

Part of Domain Crescent has been cordoned off since last week due to the risk of further slips.

Officials said it would be an “ongoing process” of letting residents into their homes to retrieve their animals, some of which had not been seen since February 13.

Michelle Sinclair, whose parents’ home was red-stickered, said it was “distressing” to not be able to rescue her family’s four cats.

“The cats ... are part of the family [and are] being treated like they aren't sentient beings or important,” Sinclair said.

“I'm annoyed how inconsistent it is, with other people allowed in to get clothing.”

Sinclair said her parents were told by officials they “can’t get in to feed their cats as they aren’t willing to risk their lives to accompany them”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The area around Muriwai is still too unstable to enter some homes.

“They weren’t in the position to take them all out, as they don’t have enough cages,” she said.

Sinclair said she knew of locals “sneaking into red zone areas to feed animals”.

She no longer lives in the Muriwai home, but still lives nearby and has taken her parents in following their evacuation.

One of the cats belonged to Sinclair’s sister, who is deceased. Her ashes are also still inside the house.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai, in West Auckland, was pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle causing slips and significant damage.

Auckland Council regulatory services director Craig Hobbs said he understood it was a “frustrating situation” but the area was still too unstable for people to go in.

“In Muriwai, Domain Crescent remains partially cordoned off and any properties past the taped area are still too unsafe to allow teams in to perform monitoring,” Hobbs said.

“Once it is safe to do so, we will ensure our teams resume their building assessments in this area.”

Hobbs said teams were “working to arrange a process” to allow people with white-stickered Domain Crescent homes to “be escorted to obtain items from their properties”.

“We must put safety first of the residents, our teams and emergency services,” he said.

Hobbs said teams and residents must “proceed with caution” as the slips in Muriwai were much steeper than other flood-affected areas, and if movement happened, “it’s going to happen very quickly”.

Muriwai Regional Park has been closed and only residents are being allowed into other parts of the township, with drivers being asked to show ID and proof of residence.

Wayne Ricketts, the national animal welfare coordinator for the Ministry for Primary Industries, said the ministry was working with police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand “to see if there are any options to safely retrieve any missing pets”.

Ricketts had some advice for pet owners once they had been reunited with their animals.

Emergencies like flooding or storms could cause animals to behave differently to usual, he said.

Pet owners should avoid leaving the animal alone and should develop a new routine to decrease anxiety.

”Try to keep meal times consistent and try to be calm around your pets, they will pick up on your anxiety also,” he said.

Another West Auckland local, Bex Hurley, said she had been told by locals they may not be allowed into their homes for up to three weeks.

However, Auckland Emergency Management was not able to confirm this.