Conspiracy theorists' strange new target - Hamilton

The idea of a 15-minute city is encountering a curious back-lash by conspiracists and the city of Hamilton is bearing the brunt here in New Zealand.

A simple concept for urban design is the latest target for conspiracy theorists, with one of the country’s most innocuous cities – Hamilton – bizarrely singled out for attack.

The idea of a 15-minute city is seemingly simple; everything one needs to lead their life in a 15-minute walking or cycling radius; groceries, your job, medical services, entertainment and so on.

Increasingly the notion of a city within reach of a short walk has faced conspiratorial dissent, with one British parliamentarian describing the idea as an “international Socialist concept.”

The idea is the progeny of American historian Jane Jacobs’ writing on the accessibility of cities. Formalised by Colombian born urbanist Carlos Moreno​, the idea has gained a following in cities the likes of Paris, Bogotá, and here in New Zealand, Hamilton, with its similar 20-minute city concept.

The crux of the conspiracy theory is unfounded, but appears to claim that physical barriers will be needed to implement the idea, and this would lead to restrictions upon the “freedom of movement” of individuals, according to a seminal post shared on a Telegram page frequented by conspiracists.

Some online reaction to targeted managed retreat from vulnerable areas after Cyclone Gabrielle has also linked it to a supposed plot to force people into 15-minute cities.

The association of the idea with the World Economic Forum, who have recently voiced support of the concept, is also reason for concern amongst conspiracies. They see the 15-minute city idea as a continuation of ideas like the “Great Reset”.

Planning expert and University of Waikato professor Dr Iain White says he is flummoxed as to how the idea could have been perverted by conspiracy theorists.

“It’s the most unusual conspiracy theory I’ve ever heard of. It’s a way of planning cities that attempts to give you more amenities closer to where you live. It’s hard to know why that’s a problem.”

Moreno’s original idea was to ensure that without the use of a private vehicle “residents will be able to enjoy a higher quality of life where they will be able to effectively fulfil six essential urban social functions to sustain a decent urban life. Those include (a) living, (b) working, (c) commerce, (d) healthcare, (e) education and (f) entertainment.”

Hamilton City Council used the idea in June 2020 to inform “shovel ready” projects in the wake of first Covid-19 lock down. Some 22 projects were pitched to the government that incorporated tenets of the 20-minute city concept.

At the time, councillor and then Chair of Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Operations Committee, Angela O’Leary said the idea was “groundbreaking”.

Hamilton City Council spokesperson Public Transport And Urban Mobility Manager Martin Parkes says that since January ten enquiries questioning the concept, in line with conspiratorial thinking towards the idea, have been fielded.

They have been fielded by email or facebook message, a separate spokesperson said.

Practically speaking, the idea would see pedestrian areas funded, cycleways built and zoning changes to allow for commercial businesses in previously residentially zones spaces.

The principle of the idea, says White, is about “increasing choices, not constraining them.”

SUPPLIED University of Waikato planning professor Dr Iain White says the idea is less about constraints, and more so freedom of choice.

As O'Leary explained at the time, “this project isn’t about stopping people using cars.

“It’s about providing city-wide viable alternatives for the first time. More importantly, it’s about providing people with that most-valuable of commodities – their own time,”

White says that of all planning ideas he has been involved with researching it is near universally popular.

“It’s the most popular way of planning our cities that I’ve ever come across in my career. So it’s unusual that planning has entered this conspiracy theory circle all of a sudden.”

White says that some of the commentary around the concept is “factually incorrect.”

In reality, some cities across the country, particularly smaller ones, might already adhere to the 15-minute city concept. Not necessarily because of planning foresight, but rather geographical realities.