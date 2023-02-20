Man found floating face down in ocean at Pāpāmoa Beach

A man was found by swimmers, floating face down near Harrison’s Cut off Pāpāmoa Beach Rd

A man is dead after being found face down in the water at Harrison’s Cut, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Swimmers in the water noticed the man floating, and brought him to shore to start CPR, when they were joined by an off duty surf lifesaver, Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Life Saving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said.

“An off duty surf lifesaver was on the beach walking their dog when they came across the group.

“They had been swimming just before 5pm when they noticed the man. The surf lifesaver helped with CPR until emergency services arrived, but sadly the man was unable to be resuscitated.”

The man was in his 40s or 50s, said Gibbons-Campbell.

“The surf and tides are not particularly strong today, so it is hard to think how someone got into trouble there.”

Police confirmed in a statement that the person died “following a water incident”.

“Emergency services were called to the incident at around 5.30pm. The person was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided, however, the person died at the scene.”