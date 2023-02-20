Two critically injured after crash in South Auckland

The serious crash unit is investigating the single-car crash.

Two people have been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in South Auckland.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Rogers Rd, Puni, about 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

Two people were airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, a third person was also transported to hospital, but the spokesperson didn’t confirm the status of that patient.

