Tokomaru Bay Civil Defence defends its performance in wake of 'kai wars' claim after cyclone

Reporter Logan Church joined one small business owner who hasn't been back to her Napier property since the cyclone.

Civil Defence in Tokomaru Bay has reassured East Coast MP and cabinet minister Kiri Allan that it has things in hand, after locals complained food and supplies weren’t being shared evenly.

Families in outlying areas of the cut-off district have told Stuff they have been left without enough food and supplies because of “favouritism”.

One person said: “I haven’t seen a loaf of bread in four days ... nobody knows where it’s going, The [navy] boats keep coming in, and the helicopters keep flying and dropping things off – but no-one has seen food apart from the people in one area and that was only done yesterday.”

But Lillian Te Hau-Ward​, Civil Defence co-ordinator for Tokomaru Bay, said the fault lay with those who were “moaning”.

READ MORE:

* State Highway 35: The vital road link that's quickly becoming a highway to nowhere

* The midwife who hiked through slips and debris to get supplies to a pregnant mum

* Cyclone Gabrielle: How it's playing out across the North Island



She said Allan had forwarded her a link to the Stuff story and asked if they were OK.

“I said to her, ‘we’re actually OK, we’ve just got people who refuse to go through the process that we’ve set up.

“The people who are moaning ... do not come to our community meetings that we have had every day to update the community, that’s the problem,” Te Hau-Ward said.

“If there are people with genuine need, come and see us. They can talk to anyone within our team who they feel safe talking to.”

But one resident questioned why volunteers weren’t going door-to-door as promised, because getting to Civil Defence headquarters wasn’t easy. “No-one’s got any gas.”

Some people were critical of calls to support the local Four Square supermarket, because it was expensive.

But Te Hau-Ward suggested if they got paid their benefits today, “I want to know why they need food today, they can purchase it themselves”.

If people didn’t support the store, it could “go under”, she claimed.

Te Hau-Ward confirmed some aid supplies had been held in reserve because more bad weather was forecast and power might go out again.

And she said a lot of the food that came off a navy frigate had been transferred to Te Puia Springs because it was running low on supplies, including at its hospital.

She said “99.9 % of the community are appreciative of what we’re doing”.

‘It’s kai wars’

Residents in the area had claimed Civil Defence was not sharing out food and supplies evenly.

“It’s favouritism,” one person said. “It seems like, well you’re from that marae, you get nothing – but the ones from a different marae, they look after [you], and that’s the truth. It was the same with the last flood – a lot of people got nothing.

“Have you heard of Pā Wars [sports festival]? This is almost the same, but it’s kai wars.”

kiri allan/Supplied The Hikuwai Bridge, north of Tolaga Bay, has cut off Tokomaru Bay from the south.

But Gene Takurua​, another Civil Defence co-ordinator for Tokomaru Bay, said his team was doing the best it could with the “intelligence” available, asking Stuff to provide the names of those complaining, so they could be helped.

None of those criticising the response wanted to be named, for fear of retaliation in a small community.

Takurua denied there was any favouritism.

“We’re working out of a fire station in the middle of Tokomaru Bay, it doesn’t matter whether you come from Asia, India, from Tuatini Marae, Pakirikiri Marae - if people require welfare support, and we know about it, they’ll get it.”

Takurua said they faced major connectivity and roading challenges in getting to people.

“We’ve tried to ascertain our gaps ... it’s not an easy task.”

Do you feel you haven't received enough help? Email tony.wall@stuff.co.nz

While power has been restored to the main township of Tokomaru Bay, outlying areas remain without electricity and running water a week after the cyclone, and have been told it could be another week before it’s back on.

Months worth of meat stored in freezers has spoiled, people can't wash without running water, and generators are in short supply.

“We’re trying to keep them [kids] happy, but you can see it in their faces ... they’ve never seen anything like it, they’re distressed,” one resident said.

One person said even people with serious health conditions were struggling to get help.

Some people described begging for generators, without success. Petrol has run out in the main township, meaning people in outlying areas are stranded, and can’t get to the Four Square supermarket.

“There have been fights ‘cos there’s no gas,” one person said. “People are pinching gas – they’re going into homes to try and get gas to save themselves and get somewhere.”

Takurua said there wasn’t an “abundance” of supplies. “We’re relying on our connection with [Gisborne] and it’s been quite tricky to get anything out of there.

“No-one’s seen bread for days - it’s not like we’re sitting on a bakery here in Tokomaru.”

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Some people were upset that the Civil Defence newsletter told them not to be whakamā [shy] and come forward if they needed help, only to feel like they were being “interrogated” when they asked for food.

Takurua said: “I’m not sure where that type of thinking comes from, we’re keen as to bend over backwards and if we know people need things and where they are, we’ll get it to them.”

But some people complained that when supplies were handed out, they were often meagre. One person described a box containing a couple of rolls of toilet paper, sugar, noodles and cleaning products, but no meat, veges, fruit or bread.

People were encouraged to support the Four Square so that “we can conserve our resources”, the newsletter said, but everything at the store was expensive.

Civil Defence had advised that aid was being prioritised for the elderly and vulnerable.

“But we’re all cut off, we’re all vulnerable, we’re all stressed.”

“Everyone’s too scared to say anything,” one resident said. “If you try and [criticise] these people you are going to be condemned in this tiny little town. But a lot of us feel like this.”

Takurua said he was keen to find solutions and find ways they could do things better.

“There’s stuff happening everywhere and there’s choppers flying all around, we as a Civil Defence defence crew aren't necessarily aware of what’s going on ... 24-7, so it’s a little bit challenging, it's not a straightforward thing.”

He said getting help to the elderly, children and those with medical conditions was a priority.