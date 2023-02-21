The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, February 21

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too. Brought to you by Tourism Fiji.

A letter arrives in London a century after it was sent

We’re used to the post being a bit slow every now and again, but how about 100 years too late?

Surprisingly, this was the case of a letter posted in 1916 from Bath, England.

A letter addressed to Katie Marsh, bearing a George V stamp and Bath and Sydenham postmarks, arrived at the address in Hamlet Road, south London in 2021.

“We noticed that the year on it was ’16. So we thought it was 2016,” current occupant at the address, Finlay Glen told CNN.

“Then we noticed that the stamp was a king rather than a queen, so we felt that it couldn’t have been 2016.”

UK Royal Mail said it remained “uncertain” on how the 100-year-old mail landed at Glen’s doorstep.

RNZ RNZ: 100 year old letter found.

According to the UK Postal Services Act 2000, it’s a crime to open letters that are not addressed to you. However, after realising it was from 1916, not 2016, Glen felt it was “fair game”.

Read on here to see the contents of this very old correspondence.

Harry Styles does a shoey for the Aussies

Harry Styles has just performed the ultimate Australian party trick – doing a shoey in front of 30,000 people.

The famous pop singer downed water from a shoe while on stage in Perth, much to the delight of a roaring stadium of fans.

‘Doing a shoey’ has become a bit of a cult Aussie tradition over the years. Dubbed by the New York Times as “Australia’s grossest drinking tradition,” it’s evolved from a gross party trick to famous actors, singers, motocross riders and other sport’s stars taking part in the celebratory drink tradition.

Supplied "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever..." the pop superstar said.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever..." Styles said to the crowd before downing the liquid contents of a shoe.

According to Perth Now, Styles had pulled a man on stage earlier in the show to do a shoey of his own, and then pledged to do his own.

“I feel like a different person, I feel ashamed of myself,” he said afterwards. “It feels so personal, such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.

“I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length,” he joked to the crowd.

Cute kids elated to dress the same for a week

Possibly one of the cutest videos trending at the moment shows two best friends ecstatic at daycare after dressing in the same outfits for a whole week.

A TikTok that’s earned over 1 million views and has been shared by overseas media outlets such CBS News, shows the two young friends smiling and hugging each other while in matching clothes.

According to CBS News, the duo were born just a day apart and are “stuck like glue”.

Stars come together to raise money for cyclone-hit areas

Some of New Zealand’s top musical talents will perform at a fundraising concert this week to raise money for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lorde, Neil Finn, Marlon Williams, Tiki Taane, L.A.B and Supergroove feature in the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa Cyclone Relief Concert on Friday.

Getty Images Lorde and a range of other musicians are putting on a concert for cyclone-hit areas.

They will be joined by Lee Mvtthews,​ PRINS,​ 1 Drop Nation, Emma Dilemma and Big Sima.

The concert will be hosted by Ōtautahi’s own Mike McRoberts at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Newborn rescued from earthquake rubble adopted at last

A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home has left the hospital and gone to her new home, where she was with her paternal aunt’s family.

The girl had been at the hospital since the hours after the February 6 earthquake. She was discharged Saturday (local time) and her aunt and uncle adopted her and gave her a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.

Afraa's mother died in the quake along with her father and four siblings. A day after the infant arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya – Arabic for “a sign from God”.

Ghaith Alsayed/AP Khalil al-Sawadi looks at Afraa, a baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

Afraa’s story has been widely shared in news reports and people from around the world have offered to help her, with some saying they would like to adopt her. However, the relatives who took her in said that, however hard their circumstances, the best place for the infant is with family.

“She is one of my children now. I will not differentiate between her and my children,” Khalil al-Sawadi said.