Hammer-wielding street racer in tanker attack 'mob' gets off

An agitated crowd loiters around the stationary tanker as milk streams onto the road at a rural Waikato crossroads after midnight.

A teen who attacked the windscreen of a dairy tanker with a hammer while others drained its milk onto the road after street racers blockaded a road, has escaped without conviction.

Despite cautioning against the consequences of ‘mob rule’, the sentencing judge said in the 18-year-old’s defence it was well-known that young males made questionable decisions and acted impulsively.

The offender, who was granted permanent name suppression, pleaded guilty before appearing in Hamilton District Court on January 16 for sentencing on three charges – of disorderly behaviour, intentional damage, and driving whilst suspended.

The charges came after a fracas on March 19 last year when a milk tanker driver approached a group of street racers who were blocking Waikato’s Orini Rd in the middle of the night.

SUPPLIED Milk pours out of a tanker during an altercation with other road users in Waikato.

Cars were on both sides of the road, and the driver came across the 30 to 40 people suddenly, Judge Raymond Marshall’s sentencing notes said.

The tanker driver braked, but skidded and collided with a nearby vehicle.

The offender and other group members confronted the victim, and opened the driver’s door while kicking and hitting it.

“Another part of the group opened a valve on the milk tanker spilling a large amount of milk on the ground.”

The offender got a claw hammer from his vehicle, climbed onto the bonnet, and used it to strike and crack the truck’s windscreen.

He was also charged with driving while suspended after he was stopped for using his mobile device.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media and showed a large group of people surrounding a milk tanker apparently attempting to pass through the crowd.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Skid markings on Orini Rd after the incident with a milk tanker on January 16 (file photo).

The milk valve was open and milk was spilling onto the roadway.

A dairy farmer estimated $80,000 worth of milk could have gone down the drain during the fracas that happened near his front gate, it was reported at the time.

Marshall said it was fortunate there were no injuries, but it was a scary and intimidating incident for the tanker driver.

“This is always the case when mob rule takes over,” he said.

But the hammer-swinger had strong family support and the judge said he believed it was “very unlikely” the 18-year-old would become involved in further criminal offending.

“It seems with the right supports and assistance that this can be treated as a one-off impulsive incident.”

Marshall said the offender had no previous convictions, and he had lost his job once his employer heard of the incident.

He now has another job, but they were unaware of his involvement.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Milk could be seen on Orini Rd the day after the fracas (file photo).

The 18-year-old was granted a discharge without conviction on all three charges, and permanent name suppression to avoid prejudicing future employment.

“It is well-known that young adults, particularly males, decision make is very questionable until later, until they mature and become 24 or 25 year olds, and they are capable of acting impulsively and without considering the consequences of their actions,” Marshall stated.

He said the teenager now realised there were consequences for acting impulsively.

The discharge without a conviction for the intentional damage charge was conditional on paying the victim $1000 for emotional harm.

He also had to pay $350 to the Salvation Army for driving whilst suspended.

“You have an opportunity now of turning things around. I know with the support of your family you can do that, and I do not expect you to darken the doors of this courthouse again,” Marshall said.

A Fonterra spokesperson confirmed, at the time, a tanker driver was involved in an incident with members of the public.

The Waikato Regional Council did not attend the cleanup, and Fonterra didn't respond to questions on whether any environmental action had been taken.