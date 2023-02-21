No rates reprieve for Auckland residents whose houses are red stickered

Parnell resident Luci Harrison doesn’t think it’s fair for Auckland Council to continue charging rates to those who cannot enter or live in their homes after flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Residents whose houses were red stickered after Auckland’s flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle must still pay their rates despite being unable to live in their homes, the council says.

Around 2766 houses have yellow or red stickers on them after they were deemed unsafe by Auckland Council, meaning access is either limited or prohibited for safety reasons.

Parnell resident Luci Harrison’s property was red stickered four weeks ago, after a slip at Ayr Park left her house teetering on a cliff edge following the flooding in Auckland prior to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Harrison, who owns the property alone, hoped the council would be willing to stop charging rates until she was able to return.

“We’re not allowed on our land, so we’re not using our land.

“We don’t know how long we are going to be out of our properties for.”

STUFF Luci Harrison's home is teetering on the edge of a landslip on land owned by Auckland Council. She fears her Parnell home will slip into Ayr Park if the council do not do emergency repairs before Cyclone Gabrielle brings more heavy rain to the city at the weekend.

She paid her rates – about $3500-4000 per year – in quarterly instalments, the next payment being due February 28.

However, the council was unwilling to give any leeway due to Harrison’s plight, other than to establish a payment plan with accrued interest.

Harrison believed it was unfair for the council to continue charging rates when she and others had been “kicked off” their properties and therefore were not using services covered by rates, such as rubbish collection and local maintenance of council facilities.

“We’re not there to warrant it.”

Additionally, the financial impact of having to rent elsewhere and set up a home again was “quite a bit to handle”.

“It’s a devastating time, so much uncertainty.”

“You’ve got to start from scratch again.”

David White/Stuff Around 2766 houses have been red or yellow stickered in Auckland.

Harrison, a business owner, had applied for a business grant through Auckland Emergency Management, but was yet to hear back. She had also received a gift card for groceries from the Red Cross.

Auckland Council head of rates valuations and data management Rhonwen Heath​ said it preferred to support people with their rate payments through grants, rather than by pausing their bills.

Rates are set each year based on property values as of June 30.

“Significantly damaged properties where the rating value is impacted will be reassessed and any corresponding changes to their rates will take effect from 1 July 2023,” Heath said.

“Our valuers will undertake this work and be in touch with affected ratepayers once we understand the impacts of these events on properties.”

Those unable to pay their upcoming bill due to the financial strain of recent weather events are encouraged to phone the council on 09 301 0101 to discuss payment options.

The Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund was also an option for anyone impacted by the floods and cyclone.

Applications can be made through the phone number above or on the council website until February 27 2023 or until the fund is exhausted.

Civil Defence Payments were also available.