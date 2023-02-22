The $28 million Herne Bay apartments on a cliff's edge

Properties on Hamilton Rd Beach. Hamilton Beach Reserve’s pohutukawa and some properties suffered serious slip damage during the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle

A $28.1 million apartment building in Auckland’s Herne Bay is perilously close to the edge of a cliff after a slip caused by flooding – and made worse by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The building contains 12 luxury apartments with values ranging from $2 million to $2.75 million.

But, if something isn’t done soon, they might not be worth much at all.

The apartment on the ground floor of the north-western corner is just centimetres away from the crumbling cliff.

It’s been “yellow stickered”, although Stuff understands the owner has been allowed to stay.

A landslip, which dumped mature pōhutukawa onto the shore below, also took out a new boat ramp which had been paid for by residents.

A heritage boat shed was similarly crushed beneath a mass of earth and tree trunk.

The 1960s Erin Cove Apartments were previously marketed as providing “a sophisticated lifestyle in an incredibly desirable location”.

“The apartments are perfectly positioned on the water’s edge, on generous manicured park like grounds,” a listing by Harcourts read.

When a reporter visited the site on Monday, tradespeople were shovelling earth and had fenced off the cliff as best as possible.

Residents refused to comment, saying the body corporate had forbidden them to speak to media while the building was being reviewed by insurers.

Although one resident said they were confident the building wouldn’t collapse because it had piles that went several metres into the earth.

They’ve pinned their hopes on a bailout from the Earthquake Commission (EQC).

In the event of a flood, EQC covers damage to land within 8 metres of homes, as well as up to 60m for driveways, and services.

It also covers damage to houses caused by landslips.

The commission has already received more than 2000 claims through private insurers for damaged caused by flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Herne Bay beach's pohutukawa and some properties suffered serious slip damage during the Auckland Anniversary floods and cyclone Gabrielle

Private insurers are expected to provide cover for contents and cars.

EQC has published a guide for homeowners showing exactly what is covered.

The cost of claims will be met from reserves in the Natural Disaster Fund, which currently has just over $300 million in it.

EQC gets it money from levies passed onto insurance customers through their premiums.