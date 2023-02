Roads at the Awatoto area of Napier are blocked off by police.

Police and Fire and Emergency have blocked off roads at the Awatoto area in Napier after a leak at the nearby wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement the road blocks were in place along State Highway 51 near Clive Bridge at Te Awa Ave, Awatoto Rd and Farndon Rd.

“Anyone on the road is asked to please avoid the area to ensure their own safety,” the statement said.