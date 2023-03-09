Man dies in hospital after being pinned underneath a tractor
A man has died after being trapped underneath a tractor in the Far North on Tuesday.
Fire and Emergency NZ, Police, St John Ambulance and the Northland Rescue Helicopter were called to a rural property on Okahu Rd near Kaitāia just before 6pm.
Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz
“When we arrived, we found one person trapped underneath a tractor.
“We assisted and freed the person from under the tractor,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
The man was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.
He later died from his injuries, a police spokesperson said.
“Police extend their sympathies to the man’s whānau at this time.
“The matter has been referred to the Coroner.”