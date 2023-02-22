Cyclone Gabrielle: See the latest pictures and video

10:16, Feb 22 2023
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Jason Southon feared for the worst when his family was swept away in flood waters.

The scale of the clean-up and rebuild in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle is massive, and will, in some cases, take years.

Stuff’s photographers have captured the scenes of the destruction left after the waters receded.

Many properties in Eskdale are surrounded by silt and little else after the cycone tore through the area.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Many properties in Eskdale are surrounded by silt and little else after the cycone tore through the area.
Contracting diggers work into the evening to sift through silt and move debris in Eskdale, Hawke’s Bay.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Contracting diggers work into the evening to sift through silt and move debris in Eskdale, Hawke’s Bay.
The cyclone hit Eskdale hard, tearing up roads, the railway line, avocado trees, wineries, and the power sub-station.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
The cyclone hit Eskdale hard, tearing up roads, the railway line, avocado trees, wineries, and the power sub-station.

READ MORE:
* Pharmacists worked through cyclone by candlelight to get meds to patients
* Cyclone Gabrielle: How can we support tamariki to thrive after trauma? 'I would tell them they're not alone'
* 'Everyone's pretty down' in Esk Valley: Some residents realise they probably can't rebuild their flood-ruined homes
* Inside the mammoth effort to deliver clothes, fuel and supplies to Cyclone Gabrielle victims
* Cyclone Gabrielle: The health dangers of silt and how to protect yourself

Locals lined the fence line above the Napier Port and parts of the waterfront to watch the arrival of the eagerly anticipated HMNZS Canterbury late Tuesday afternoon, in the latest step of the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Locals lined the fence line above the Napier Port and parts of the waterfront to watch the arrival of the eagerly anticipated HMNZS Canterbury late Tuesday afternoon, in the latest step of the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.
Floodwaters swept people out of homes and people feared for their lives. Flooded vehicles and silt.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Floodwaters swept people out of homes and people feared for their lives. Flooded vehicles and silt.
Floodwaters swept people out of homes and animals left stranded. Huha rescue have set up at Hawke’s Bay Racecourse where people have brought in flooded animals to be rescued.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Floodwaters swept people out of homes and animals left stranded. Huha rescue have set up at Hawke’s Bay Racecourse where people have brought in flooded animals to be rescued.
Huha volunteer Delwyn Monk and Huha volunteer and vet Natalie Lloyd hand feed kittens. They have slept next to the kittens during the night to keep a close eye on them.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Huha volunteer Delwyn Monk and Huha volunteer and vet Natalie Lloyd hand feed kittens. They have slept next to the kittens during the night to keep a close eye on them.
Firefighter Nicky Bates at Huha rescue in Hawke’s Bay Racecourse. Many residents have been reunited with their pets in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, and some are still left to be looked after due to residents being displaced.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Firefighter Nicky Bates at Huha rescue in Hawke’s Bay Racecourse. Many residents have been reunited with their pets in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, and some are still left to be looked after due to residents being displaced.
A small client of Huha rescue.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
A small client of Huha rescue.
Damage to the Pine Valley Orchard which is on the banks of the Nuhaka River, between Gisbone and Wairoa.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff
Damage to the Pine Valley Orchard which is on the banks of the Nuhaka River, between Gisbone and Wairoa.
Owner of Wairoa’s Riverside Motor Lodge, Sharron Solomon.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff
Owner of Wairoa’s Riverside Motor Lodge, Sharron Solomon.
Dog prints in the silt at Riverside Motor Lodge.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff
Dog prints in the silt at Riverside Motor Lodge.
Floodwaters swept people out of homes and people feared for their lives. Troy Duncan with son Jack Duncan, 16 start the cleanup.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Floodwaters swept people out of homes and people feared for their lives. Troy Duncan with son Jack Duncan, 16 start the cleanup.
 