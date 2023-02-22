Gloriavale witness talks of 'crushing' treatment and forgiveness

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A Gloriavale woman has broken down in court describing a humiliating scolding by then-senior leader Fervent Stedfast in the Christian community's dining room.

Treasure Stedfast also shed tears at the Employment Court hearing in Greymouth, expressing her sorrow at the way former members felt about their life at the West Coast sect.

Six former Gloriavale women claim they lived in slave-like conditions on a gruelling rotation of domestic duties and are seeking a ruling they were employees, rather than volunteers.

Under cross-examination, the women's barrister Brian Henry questioned Treasure Stedfast about “pretty crushing” treatment by Shepherd Fervent Stedfast, who publicly shamed her for talking.

She broke down, telling the court she believed in forgiveness and reconciliation.

“He did tell me off in the dining room and yes, at the time it was humiliating and I didn't like it,” she said.

“I did not feel at the time it was completely appropriate and it was hurting. Sometimes the way Fervent Stedfast may do things may not seem very understanding towards people, but he does not mean to actually hurt them.”

Treasure Stedfast said she had put the reprimand aside and did not have any problems with Fervent Stedfast.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Gloriavale members enjoy a lunch break on the Avon River during the Employment Court case against Gloriavale.

“I don't hold anything against him from that and that incident has not played a huge part in my life.

“I don't believe it's an issue that the whole of New Zealand should be involved in because I myself have come to reconciliation with that and I am happy with my relationship with Fervent Stedfast.”

Fervent Stedfast resigned as a shepherd last May following an unprecedented public apology by community leaders for failing to protect victims of labour exploitation and sexual abuse.

Treasure Stedfast told the court she did not know if Gloriavale was a safe place for children when cases of sexual abuse emerged.

“It was a terrible feeling to know this had happened and we were not aware of it. It was a very uncertain time,” she said.

Supplied Senior shepherd Fervent Steadfast, top left, and Overseeing Shepherd Howard Temple, top right, at a meeting with Green MP Catherine Delahunty. (File photo)

“The community has worked hard to address the wrongs to ensure that they cannot happen again. I can say in all confidence that I am happy with the changes that have been made and am confident Gloriavale is a safe place for my children to grow up.”

Stedfast became upset discussing the way former members felt about their life at the Christian commune, including her cousin Crystal Loyal, who is one of women who have brought the case.

“I accept that some people may have genuine issues that have upset them in the past, however I am sorry that these ladies felt this way about the life they were living and did not feel that they were able to speak up about it.”

No-one was forced to work at Gloriavale's early childhood centres as a punishment, Stedfast said.

“I have never believed, nor do I believe, that there was intent to upset, misuse or mistreat the women in their work areas. I feel that there are much better things in place now to ensure the wellbeing of all members of the community.”

Stedfast started her testimony with a mihi and likened Gloriavale's culture to life on a marae, after staying at one on a teacher training course.

“If this is the Māori culture and we respect, protect and uphold it, where is the difference then in the domestic duties at Gloriavale?” she said.

The court also heard evidence from Gloriavale mother Psalm Hopeful, who denied being beaten by her father Just Standfast.

“That never, ever happened to me,” she said.

“As far as I can remember, my Dad never, ever did that. My Dad was not like that.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Gloriavale Christian Community, photographed from Haupiri Rd.

“He would growl if he felt he needed to, but I don't actually remember Daddy ever smacking me - maybe once, but that wasn't how he was.”

Hopeful read a poem called 'Love is a Sacrifice', and said she loved being a wife and mother, even though it was hard work.

“My husband and I love each one of our precious children, and it hurts me deeply to hear that some people would think that I have my children for the shepherds of our church,” she said.

Asked by her brother Stephen Standfast, who is a defendant in the case, about a "strong agenda" that women should have the choice to make their own way in any field of work, Hopeful said there was nothing she would do differently.

“I love being a mother. It's the highest calling in life, I believe.”