Mass rescue after bad weather and flooding leave athletes trapped in Otago ultramarathon

A rescue operation has been carried out after athletes taking part in an ultramarathon near Arrowtown were trapped by bad weather and floodwaters. (File photo)

A mass rescue has been carried out and six people are in hospital after 110 athletes were trapped by bad weather and floodwaters near Arrowtown overnight during a seven-day ultramarathon.

Police went into the historic settlement on Tuesday evening and evacuated several athletes by helicopter. Up to 90 people remained in the area on Wednesday morning.

The athletes were taking part in the Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon, a 250km race that started on Friday and is run in six stages over a week.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The 4WD track to Macetown starts in Arrowtown and crosses the Arrow River 23 times.

Six people are in hospital with symptoms of mild hypothermia after being rescued from rising floodwaters in the Macetown area, race organisers said.

Race volunteer and co-ordinator Emily Sutton confirmed the six athletes who were evacuated were in a stable condition in hospital.

“They are fine, OK, and there is nothing wrong with them. They were just cold and had been up there a long time, 24 hours. Everyone is accounted for and safe."

Race organisers had 17 “sweepers” in the mountains with first aid training. Sutton said all were accounted for, but could not provide a final count of athletes still at the scene.

In a statement, Maritime New Zealand said it was alerted to a developing situation following a beacon activation at 1am.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The remaining competitors are staying in Macetown until the river goes down. The race is expected to recommence on Thursday.

Eight more personal locator beacons were later activated.

The remaining 90 or so Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon racers will stay overnight in the Macetown area with tents and food before starting again at 8am on Thursday morning.

Rescue Coordination Centre operations manager Michael Clulow said six people had been flown out of the area by midmorning Wednesday, and taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital suffering from mild hypothermia.

At least 110 people were in the area associated with the event.

“There has been heavy rain in the area, causing the Arrow River to rise and the weather is forecast to remain inclement over the next 24 hours,” Maritime New Zealand said.

Clulow said it was a “complex response”.

“We are working closely with our search and rescue partners and the race organisers to understand the needs of the people in the area.

“At this stage the majority of competitors and staff have been accounted for and are safe at the Macetown Camp area."

MIKE LANGFORD/Supplied More than 100 people were taking part in the Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon, a 250km race that started on Friday and is run in six stages over a week.

Clulow said the priority of the ongoing response was confirming the number of people in the area and that they were safe.

The Arrowtown Fire Service was on standby for a search and rescue at 10am on Tuesday after being notified by police and race organisers.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Nic McQuillan said they received a call early on Wednesday that up to 90 athletes involved in the Southern Lakes Ultra Race were caught out because of the heavy rain overnight.

“We received a call that about 100 people were trapped by the river flooding in Macetown, but in lack of information around that we have spent the morning establishing the safety of them.

Thursday's leg of the race is due to finish at Coronet Peak.

Police and the fire service had been in contact with athletes by satellite phone, as there was no reception in the small historic gold mining area.

“We have our eyes on the scene and most people there seem to be OK, but we are looking at [a] hut further up.”

MetService had issued a heavy rain watch for Otago on Tuesday night with a period of rain to fall from 8am until 11am Wednesday, the amount potentially reaching levels that would trigger a warning.

Snow was also forecast in the hills and had settled in the Cardrona Valley between Arrowtown and Wānaka.

Temperatures in Arrowtown on Wednesday were expected to reach as low as 5C, with heavy rain throughout the day.

The Southern Lakes Ultra is described as a multi-stage race “for everyone, from elite to first timers”. This year’s event was sold out.

According to the schedule, the stage three long course option was due to take place on Tuesday, which would see runners cover about 70km and gain a total altidute through the day of 3700m.

The routes are a mix of single Department of Conservation trails, hard pack trails, mountain bike trails and roads. They include “long steep inclines and descents” and multiple river crossings.

Runners must carry with them food, water, additional clothing and emergency equipment. A personal locator beacon is compulsory.

Race organiser Kerryn Bell could not be contacted on Tuesday morning as she was also in Macetown.

Macetown Historic Reserve is 15km from Arrowtown.

Access is via a 4WD track that crosses the Arrow River 23 times. Driving takes about one hour each way, depending on weather and conditions.

Walking from Arrowtown takes three to four hours each way.