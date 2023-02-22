Mass rescue under way for ultra runners in Otago

Rescuers are helping a group of athletes who have set off personal locator beacons in Otago. (File photo)

A mass rescue is under way for up to 100 athletes trapped in the Macetown area, near Arrowtown, overnight due to flooding.

Police went into the historic settlement on Tuesday evening and evacuated several athletes by helicopter. Up to 90 people remained in the area on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Maritime New Zealand said it was alerted to a developing situation following a beacon activation at 1am on Wednesday.

Eight more personal locator beacons had since been activated.

The Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon is currently running in the area.

Rescue Coordination Centre operations manager Michael Clulow said six people had been flown out of the area so far, and taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital.

At least 110 people were in the area associated with the event.

“There has been heavy rain in the area, causing the Arrow River to rise and the weather is forecast to remain inclement over the next 24 hours,” Maritime New Zealand’s said.

Clulow said it was a “complex response”.

“We are working closely with our search and rescue partners and the race organisers to understand the needs of the people in the area.”

The Arrowtown Fire Service was on standby for a search and rescue at 10am on Tuesday after being notified by police and race organisers.

Firefighter Mic McQuillan said they received a call early on Wednesday that up to 90 athletes involved in the Southern Lakes Ultra Race were caught out because of the heavy rain overnight.

“We received a call that about 100 people were trapped by the river flooding in Macetown, but in lack of information around that we have spent the morning establishing the safety of them.”

Police and the fire service had been in contact with athletes by satellite phone, as there was no reception in the small historic gold mining area.

“We have our eyes on the scene and most people there seem to be OK, but we are looking at [a] hut further up.”

The 250km Southern Lakes Ultra began on Friday and runs for seven days over six stages.

This year’s event was sold out.

The website states the multi-stage race was “for everyone, from elite to first timers”.

According to the schedule, the stage three long course option was due to take place on Tuesday, which would see runners cover about 70km and reach an altitude of 3700m.

The routes are a mix of single Department of Conservation trails, hard pack trails, mountain bike trails and roads. They include “long steep inclines and descents” and multiple river crossings.

Runners must carry with them food, water, additional clothing and emergency equipment.

Race organiser Kerryn Bell could not be contacted on Tuesday morning.

Macetown Historic Reserve is 15km from Arrowtown.

Access is via a 4WD track that crosses the Arrow River 23 times. Driving takes about one hour each way, depending on weather and conditions.

Walking from Arrowtown takes three to four hours each way.