'Heartbroken' Turkish Kiwi community helping both Cyclone Gabrielle and earthquake victims

Turkey’s president is facing mounting anger over the speed and scale of his response.

With earthquakes at home and devastating floods and a cyclone in their adopted land, Auckland’s Turkish community is battling two major disasters.

However, it has not dampened their enthusiasm to help flood-stricken families.

Mufid Ay, a network design engineer who lives in Auckland’s Gulf Harbour, spends his days assisting a team working to restore communication in the flood-hit areas.

At night, he raises funds for earthquake victims back home.

Ay, who lost his young cousin in Turkiye’s deadly earthquakes in Turkey, said he was tired of dealing with two disasters.

“While we were trying to focus on family here amidst floods, I got a call from my sister at an unusual time. Her voice was so shaky that I figured there was something really wrong,” he said.

“Soon our family found out that we lost my cousin, his wife and his 3-month-old baby as their building collapsed.”

Supplied Gulf Harbour resident Mufid Ay’s cousin used to live in a five-storey apartment building in İskenderun, Turkey.

Ay, who was still cleaning up his property this week due to the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, said a feeling of helplessness made it hard for him to sleep at night.

“For four weeks, a feeling that we can’t help sitting 20,000km away has made it a very tricky situation for us.”

However, he said the community wouldn’t stop and would do everything to help disaster victims in both countries.

“During the day, we make sure we [at my company] work hard to restore power outages in flood-affected areas.

“In the evening and at night, we try to raise funds for people back home.”

Birkdale resident Ayla Yenidogan, who is also originally from Turkey, said the community was pulling together to raise money for both flood and earthquake victims.

However, it had been hit hard.

“The community is still quite overwhelmed and also with what has happened on the North Island, it is quite devastating.”

Supplied/Stuff Gulf Harbour resident Mufid Ay works from home during the day as a network design engineer, restoring communications to flood-hit areas.

Reyhan Besyaprak, who runs the Ala Turca restaurant in Birkenhead, said the community was donating and praying for the victims of the earthquake and cyclone.

“Turkey is my first home and New Zealand is my second home. It is so sad and heartbreaking to see disasters in both [countries].”

Community members organised fashion markets in Takapuna last week to sell clothes, art and craft items and handmade goods for earthquake victims.

“We asked around for pre-loved clothes and people were really generous with their donations,” Yenidogan said.

Supplied/Stuff Auckland’s Turkish community comes together to raise funds for earthquake victims back home. Left to right: Ayla Yenidogan, Seyhun Ogut, Eda Kilic, Songul Kirgezen, Eser Ay, Songul Ak Tetik, Efsun Celik and her daughter Ceviz organise a market at Takapuna.

“On such a short notice, we were able to collect quite a bit of clothes which were sorted out and then sold at the market last Saturday.

“Also, friends come together every Sunday morning to knit at a cafe. They knit headbands, pouches, beanies, etc. which will be sold at our Turkish Market Day.”

Besyaprak donated all her restaurant's income from February 11 to Ahbap, a non-governmental organisation in Turkey.

The community has set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for earthquake victims.

The community is also organising a Turkish Market Day on March 19 to raise funds.