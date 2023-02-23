Cyclone Gabrielle: Auckland mum calls in helicopters to airlift donations to flood-hit Wairoa

Natalie Gamble has been volunteering in her local community for around three years and decided she wanted to be a part of the disaster response in Wairoa.

A mother in rural north Auckland set off with a three-year-old in a borrowed rental van filled with donated goods destined for Wairoa – but ended up having to organise an airlift, hundreds of kilometres away from home.

When Natalie Gamble’s power came back on for a fleeting hour at her home near Wellsford in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, it wasn’t her livelihood or property damage she was worried about.

“The electricity happened to come on at news time and I saw these broken people in Wairoa who had lost everything and thought it was devastating,” Gamble told Stuff.

Gamble put out a call to the local community asking for donations and was blown away by the response, receiving more than $2000 in fuel vouchers, gas cookers, power tools and first aid supplies.

READ MORE:

* 'We want to know our people are safe': anxious families in hard-hit Wairoa wait for news

* 'This is not an op-shop': Cyclone towns don't want your ballgowns

* The rural doctor who wears a gas mask on his 'dangerously dusty' road



With a large pile of goods covering her driveway, Gamble had to figure out how to get it all down there. She went to Warkworth Car & Truck Rentals who offered her a van – for free.

“It took me six hours to strategically fit it all in and sort through it to make sure it was in good condition.”

Being a solo mum meant three-year-old Meyah was going to have come on the trip to deliver the goods to Hawke’s Bay.

Puketapu from the air from the electricians as they flew to Wairoa.

“We were pretty crammed in the van and I could have used some earmuffs, but we had a good time. She was saying ‘mummy I'm the navigator’.”

However, the pair came up against a literal road block.

All the routes had been closed due to slips and there was no way they would be able to drive to Wairoa.

Determined not to be defeated, Gamble decided to call helicopter companies to see if they would lend her a chopper.

At first, it was hard going, with several pilots seemingly out of reception range, and she had begun to question whether it had all been worth it, she said.

But, Gamble was able to convince two separate companies with her persistent persuasion.

“I just rang and said, I’m going to lay it on the line for you. I need your help.

“I thought I would play one company against the other and tell them the competition had already agreed.”

LakeView Helicopters/Supplied LakeView Helicopters have been doing several flights a day airlifting in donations around the Hawke’s Bay.

As it turned out, Gamble hadn’t been the only one who’d had that idea.

Chopper Worx and LakeView Helicopters in Taupō have both been kept busy between commercial jobs flying donations.

LakeView’s Prue Williams said their hangar floor looked like a warehouse filled with goods and pilots were doing three trips a day.

“We started by offering a flight in one helicopter, but it just grew, and we didn’t want to say no. We’ve had to set up a fundraiser page online to help cover fuel.”

Natalie Gamble/Supplied The van was wall to wall filled with donated goods when Natalie Gamble set off for Wairoa.

Some would call that a job well done. But now that Gamble’s seen the need for help in distributing goods to communities she’s decided to go back next week along with three friends.

“My mum always said if you want to do something badly enough, you’ll find a way.”

Gamble’s mother Raewyn said her daughter was “unstoppable”.

“But I did growl her for driving all that way at night,” she said.