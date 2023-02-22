Cyclone Gabrielle: Thigh-high water damages precious photos waiting to be hung in new wharenui

Victor Waaka looks at some of the damaged whānau photos at Puketawai Marae.

The night before the storm Victor and Jock Waaka made sure their Mum was okay, that she had a primus and enough water to boil up her fish head stew.

The Hikuwai River was up, and when it gets beyond a certain point locals in Uawa/Tolaga Bay, know they’re in for it.

Hiria Waaka lives on a hill, one of not too many high points around here. Their marae at Puketawai is on the flat.

It was damaged by Cyclone Bola. That was 1988.

It is undergoing a $4 million rebuild.

Cyclone Hale swept through just over a month ago.

“Dare I say it,” said Victor, a marae trustee, “You don’t have to be a Nostradamus to know that when you get modelling from the South Pacific that shows what’s heading our way, you put the warning out. I understand the damage Hale caused but it missed us. We dodged a bullet.”

Not this time. Gabrielle didn’t spare the marae.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Damp possessions are dried out at the Puketawai Marae.

“We didn’t anticipate it. “We’re [the marae] six feet higher than we were before Bola. We weren’t high enough for Gabrielle. Gabrielle said ‘I’m going to test you guys’.”

Shown drone images taken on the day after the storm Victor dropped to his knees.

“There was just this dirty, silty lake. It was horrific, hugely emotional.”

Thigh-high water gushed through the doors of a recently completed wharenui where treasured photographs of ancestors who fought in the wars were stored in boxes, waiting to be hung.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Damp and damaged photos of war veterans dry out at the Puketawai Marae.

Land, where the pile holes for a new whare kai (the old one opened in 1958) were supposed to be driven next week, was covered by a carpet of sloppy, unforgiving grey muck.

The Waakas, and an army of volunteers, have been back and forth to the marae every day for the past eight days, hauling wet mattresses out into the sun to dry, sorting and carting muddy kitchen equipment and crockery off-site to be washed, and carefully unpacking those precious photographs - in the hope at least some can be saved.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Footage of the Mangatokerau Bridge near Tolaga Bay shows damage and a river choked by forestry slash.

The pair are exhausted. It shows on their faces, yet they are very aware others are worse off.

“Yes, we’re devastated, we have to dig deep, and we don’t want to be coming back to do this ever again,” Victor said.

“But our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones.“

“Just the nightmare their whānau will be experiencing. Knowing your loved one has passed is one thing, not knowing is a whole other level of sadness.”

Jock mentions more rain has been forecast for this weekend. They had been planning to hold a working bee. If the weather held up the brothers would be there, he said.

“Being part of a marae means you are a volunteer for life,” he said. “The only time you give up is when you’re in the ground.”