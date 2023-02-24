Cyclone Gabrielle: Whirinaki couple fear for their 17 horses as flood rages

Whirinaki resident Hayley Greig has spent days cleaning up her swamped home, and is incredibly grateful for the help she and her family have received from volunteers.

​It was a bubbling toilet that alerted26-year-old Josh Adamson​ and 22-year-old Emmie Mulinder ​that something was terribly wrong.

The couple lives at Whirinaki in Hawke’s Bay next to the Esk River, in a house 500 metres away from where Adamson’s mother Adrianne Mason​ and his sister, 22-year-old Danielle Adamson​, live.

On the night before Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged Hawke’s Bay last week, the couple had dinner with Danielle – how to get to work in the morning the following day was their biggest concern.

“We were worried the water was going to go up a bit and one of the state highways were shut, and we were hoping we would be able to get into work,” said Mulinder.

Hours later, in the early morning, commuting to work became the least of their problems.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff From left, Josh Adamson, Danielle Adamson, and Emma Mulinder clean up their Whirinaki property after Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

“I had been up since about 1am because the roof was going crazy ... I kept getting up ... thinking the roof was going to blow off,” Josh Adamson said.

“Then about between 3 or 4 we both jumped up because the toilet was bubbling ... before we knew it a couple of minutes later water was coming through the floor.”

The couple began to run their dogs to higher ground and opened the gates in the paddocks to get their horses out. The water was already almost chest deep.

Adamson then got a phone call from his mother telling him to get his sister out. It was pitch black, and he had nothing but a head lamp for light.

“We had to hold onto the fences that were below the water and just swim and wade our way ... trees and fridges and everything was just coming at us,” he said. “All we could hear was just screaming.”

Danielle Adamson saw her brother’s headlight and jumped from her bedroom window straight into the water.

“I ended up jumping and swimming and climbing over my floating car,” she said. “The current was strong, and I just grabbed onto him.”

Amid the chaos, the couple assumed their 17 horses had all drowned, but “somehow” they all survived, with only one receiving treatment at Massey Equine Hospital in Palmerston North.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Danielle Adamson had to swim from her bedroom window to escape the floodwater.

“My best horse I tried to save her,” Josh Adamson said. “She followed me for a bit ... but at [one] point I couldn’t hold her, it was either I hold her and we both drown ... so I had to let her go.”

“By the time we had opened all the gates, tried to get that horse who we couldn’t get ... it was just dark, and we couldn’t see where any of them were,” Mulinder said.

“It was just terrifying because we literally thought they’d all drowned, and we felt so guilty.”

When it started to get light, the couple spotted some of their horses.

“They must’ve followed us,” Mulinder said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Josh and Danielle Adamson’s mother, Adrianne Mason, cleans up her Whirinaki home.

More than a week after the worst of the weather, withall their horses off the property, the scale of what happened finally dawned.

“We were still kind of trying to keep them alive and safe, so we couldn’t really think about ourselves too much,” said Josh Adamson. “But once we knew they were safe it’s kind of hit home a bit more.”

“It’s hard to separate the days since it happened,” Mulinder said. “We hardly know what day of the week it is and we don’t know the time.”

A Givealittle page has been set up by their family members to help the couple rebuild.