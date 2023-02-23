By the numbers: Why we need your support to raise money after Cyclone Gabrielle

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has started the year in Parliament with a focus on the recovery to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused severe flooding, devastated homes, washed away bridges, and covered roads in slips.

There is also a human toll, with 11 people dead, and thousands displaced, with their homes, and in some cases livelihoods, destroyed.

The recovery and clean-up will be a long process.

While it is not possible to say exactly how much it will cost yet, or how long it will take, here are some numbers to put the enormity of the recovery ahead in perspective.

Billions

Massey University professor in innovation and economics Christoph Schumacher last week said judging by the cost of similar events overseas, he would not be surprised if the storm ended up costing the country tens of billions of dollars.

57,000 people in need

More than $28.4 million of Civil Defence Payments have been made to about 57,000 people after the cyclone.

The payments can help people in affected regions cover the costs of food, bedding, clothing, accommodation and loss of income.

They are available for a number of reasons, including for those who have had to leave their home and can't return, and for those who can’t work because they can't get to work or their workplace is closed.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay, was hit badly by Cyclone Gabrielle.

10,000 displaced

It was estimated more than 10,000 people were displaced last week due to the cyclone.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, on Thursday last week, said he understood 3187 people were staying in evacuation centres across the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

It was estimated at least another 7500 people were staying in other houses or venues.

Hipkins said about 800 houses had also been evacuated in Auckland and Northland due to the cyclone.

Ricky Wilson/ Stuff Kids in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, helping with the cleanup on Thursday February 16 after Cyclone Gabrielle.

11 dead

Two firefighters, a toddler, and men and women living on the East Coast are among the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle. The death toll stands at 11, with that number almost certain to rise. There are still hundreds of people unaccounted for, and officials have grave concerns for a number of them.

$250 million

The Government has committed $250m to help Waka Kotahi and local councils fix roads.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the focus was on opening up lifeline roads and reconnecting isolated communities.

$50 million

The Government also announced $50m will go towards helping businesses and the primary sector as part of an interim support package.

$350 million

In less than two months, 2023 has already surpassed the New Zealand record for insured losses from extreme weather events in a year.

The record, $350m, was set in 2022, Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton told Stuff.

How you can help

Emergency responders have said for those who want to help, the best way to do so is to donate money instead of food, water and other goods.

In less than a week nearly $4m has been raised by Stuff readers and businesses to help communities worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Over 33,300 readers have donated between $10 and $10,000 each since the fundraiser began, the proceeds of which will go to Red Cross New Zealand's disaster fund and Mayoral Relief Funds.

The fundraiser remains open to anyone who still wishes to contribute.