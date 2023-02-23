Cyclone Gabrielle: Early morning bark of truffle-sniffing pup warns Eskdale family of flood

Irene Cahill's husband is still in hospital from flood injuries.

It was the bark of four-month-old puppy Murphy​ that woke his sleeping owners to the danger as the Esk River burst its bank and flooded the valley.

Irene Cahill​ and her partner Gunnar Kaschka​ moved to the valley 20 years ago where they established a trufferie, with young pup Murphy being trained up to replace 14-year-old Chica​ as a sniffer dog for the valuable fungi.

They awoke about 2.15am last Tuesday to find themselves in ankle-deep water and quickly starting putting valuable items higher up.

But they realised they needed to get out as they started to watch these same items, including an island counter with the dogs atop, float around them

“It rose very quickly. The next minute it was at our waist,” said Cahill from the safety of her sister’s home in Westshore.

With the water still rising, the couple broke through a window and threw the dogs up onto the roof of their house before pulling themselves up.

They sat on the apex of the house, huddled under raincoats with a dog in each arm and watched debris float by, including water tanks and the blue container which took out the neighbouring Beekmans’ home.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Four-month-old puppy Murphy awoke his sleeping owners, Irene Cahill and Gunnar Kaschka, the morning of the floods.

The water kept rising and by dawn was beginning to lap at their feet.

“We knew deep down but didn’t say that once we were in the water we would be gone,” she said.

It was then that their hillside neighbours, Keith Bartlett​ and Hugh McKay​, launched their 90 horsepower jetboat.

Cahill had earlier called the neighbours to check if they thought she and Kaschka would make it up the hill.

Like all good farm neighbours, Bartlett and McKay had gone to check, rescuing another older couple before realising the route was not viable.

Cahill watched in panic as their propeller became caught on debris, fearing her selfless neighbours would themselves perish, before they managed to free themselves and pick them and their two dogs up.

“There was a big risk they wouldn’t have made it.”

Back on the hill, another neighbour got the road cleared of trees so Gunnar – who had a large gash on his leg from smashing through glass – could be driven to get help at a clinic in Napier.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The couple were rescued by neighbours in a jetboat from the roof of their home which was badly damaged in the floodwaters.

He is now in hospital, having undergone a third surgery to fight an infection which had now set in to the wound.

“The water was brown, so it would have had a lot of contaminants in it,” Cahill said. “So that’s a risk for everybody out there is the risk of getting cuts infected.”

Cahill said they faced an uncertain future with the house a “write-off” and underinsured. It had even led her to consider rehoming Murphy.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

She said it was unlikely they would ever return to the valley. “We can’t rebuild and who wants to buy in a place where that’s happened, that level of carnage,” she said.

“I didn’t realise how much risk there was until I saw that map of the catchment. And I don’t think people realise how big the catchment is.”

She said she was left mourning the loss of her “special community” and the connection with neighbours like Bartlett and McKay who she credits with saving their lives.

“We’re so lucky to have neighbours like that.”