Lotto: Another Aucklander becomes a Powerball multi-millionaire with $10.5m win

Another Aucklander has become a multi-millionaire, after Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The lucky Powerball player won $10.5 million from Powerball First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to the Auckland punter.

The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

It’s the fourth time someone’s become a Powerball multi-millionaire in 2023. All of this year’s big winners have been based in Auckland.

The win comes just over two weeks after an $8.5 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in the supercity.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. The winning ticket was sold at Motorua Four Square in New Plymouth.

Lotto/Supplied Want to win Lotto? It might be time to start considering a move to Auckland.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player has won $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Nelson.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Motorua Four Square and on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.