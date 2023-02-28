Owner of baby memorial box that washed up during Auckland flooding found

A child's memorial box has washed ashore after Aucklands's heavy rain and the finder hope to reunite it with the family.

The owner of a memorial box that was washed up during the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding has been found.

In the aftermath of the flooding, Peter Elbourne​​ was surveying the damage to his Wattle Downs home when he came across a box with the name Iris-Rose Adaliah Singh​ written on it.

Elbourne has an accessway to the beach from the family’s property and the box was sitting at the water’s edge of the Kauri Point Rd estuary, just in front of the house, he said.

Elbourne believed the box belonged to a baby who had died.

Inside the box were items for a newborn baby – a pacifier, neatly folded clothes and an urn Elbourne thought contained ashes.

The family brought the box back to their home and began trying to track down the owners.

“A special mention to the people in Manurewa and Wattle Downs and the wider community who have gone out of their way to find the owner,” Elbourne said.

David White/Stuff Talei Elbourne, left, and her sister Ava have been helping their dad to find the family that owns the box.

Aucklander Olivia McGregor saw a Facebook post Elbourne made about the box and knew she had to help.

“As parents we all have that something special of our little ones and the thought someone had lost something so special was heartbreaking.

“I just knew we had to find its owner,” she said.

McGregor was sure she had seen the design on the box somewhere before.

She spent hours looking at online images until she came across a shop in the United Kingdom. They were able to tell her the person who purchased the box lived nearby to her.

From there, Stuff was able to eventually get in contact with the owner of the box.

She did not want to comment for this story.

Elbourne said it was “awesome” the owner had been found, but the mother was yet to get in touch to collect it.