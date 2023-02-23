Cyclone Gabrielle: Map shows scale of deluge across Hawke's Bay

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit the Hawke’s Bay, it unleashed a torrent of water across the region.

The map below gives an insight into how much land was affected by flooding in Hawke’s Bay.

The flooded areas on the map are interpreted from radar data collected from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellite. It is a snapshot in time (from February 14) and does not indicate the full extent of the flooding throughout the national emergency.

For example, the flooding in Esk Valley is almost certainly worse than shown. But this map offers an understanding of the widespread nature of the flooding.