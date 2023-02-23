Physical work begins for Auckland Light Rail project

Work has begun on the Auckland light rail project, with the first bore hole dug.

The very first bore hole has been drilled for the Auckland Light Rail network, marking the start of the region’s largest infrastructure project.

The drill going into the earth at Sandringham’s Gribblehirst Park on Thursday may have been slightly underwhelming for those gathered to watch, yet it was a significant step for a project many thought would never happen.

Samples from that bore hole will undergo analysis to help determine the best route for the light rail network that will eventually move passengers between the Auckland CBD and Māngere in 32 minutes, with services running every five minutes or less.

The 24km route will have the capacity to move 17,400 people every hour.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said Cyclone Gabrielle highlighted the importance of investing in low carbon, resilient infrastructure to future proof against climate change for future generations.

“We cannot continue to kick the can down the road.”

Stuff The first bore hole for Auckland Light Rail ground investigations was drilled at Gribblehirst Park in Sandringham on Thursday.

Wood said calls for Auckland to pump the brakes on building infrastructure – perhaps in reference to Mayor Wayne Brown’s suggestion that existing projects should be completed before new ones begin –were wrong.

“Auckland wants us to move forward.”

Auckland Light Rail CEO Tommy Parker said the project would bring “so many positive changes to Aucklanders and our city”.

Over the next six months, 30 holes of between 10 and 80 metres deep would help develop a 3D image of ground conditions along the project’s proposed route.

Each hole will take around five days to drill. Ground investigations will be mostly confined to parks and reserves to limit disruption to the public.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Minister of Transport Michael Wood and Auckland Light Rail CEO Tommy Parker.

The next step will be to apply for the legal designation and resource consents to construct, operate and maintain the light rail system.

It is hoped Aucklanders would receive more clarity surrounding the preferred route and location of 18 stations by mid-year.

The cost of the project will be known once the route and design is confirmed.

Asked whether he could say for sure that the project would be seen through to completion, Wood said he was “utterly determined”.

“If there was such a thing as a spirit animal, then mine is a donkey. I just keep going with these things and I’ll keep going with this one until we get it done.”

Already known about the route is that half (between the city and Mt Roskill) will be via tunnel, meaning trains can travel at faster speeds with little disruption to neighbourhoods. The rest of the rail will mostly align with motorways.

Seventeen per cent of Auckland’s population growth and 33% of its job growth for the next 30 years will take place along the light rail corridor.

The light rail network, which is mostly Crown funded, will eventually expand to Kumeū/Huapai in the region’s north west.