Concern over 'lives being destroyed' as war in Ukraine drags on

Ukrainian New Zealander Yuliia Pogorniats speaks about the impact of one year of war in her homeland on herself, her family and her friends.

Ukraine expatriates living in New Zealand want more international support for their country to help in the fight against Russia and are worried the war may be slipping off people’s radar.

Friday marks one year since Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine. A bitter war has waged since with causalities on both sides and it has caused major destruction across Ukraine.

Ukrainian woman Olena Pokydko lives in Manawatū and said she did notwant people to forget about the war because things were not getting better.

“The reality for Ukraine is there is no ammunition. The people are wanting to fight, but they have nothing to fight with.

READ MORE:

* So far from home but still eager to help out - Taranaki woman organises vigil for Ukraine

* Russian and European expats in NZ fear for family back home amid war in Ukraine

* Ukrainian wife can come to NZ ... but too dangerous to begin journey



“Your motivation goes down when you've got no chance. The level of trauma and hopelessness is unbelievable.”

She wanted people in New Zealand to understand how bad the situation was, with people dying every day and an “unbelievable” amount of suffering.

“It's destroying people's lives. It's the reality of it. Every single family has been affected by it.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ukrainians Yuliia Pogorniats, left, and Olena Pokydko, and Ukraine expert Jeffrey Sanders are concerned about the ongoing war.

She had always been hopeful the conflict wouldn't last long, but she said it had been going on since 2014 when Russia occupied parts of Ukraine.

“After 2014 everyone got so used to it happening. That's the bit that worries me, that people get used to it.

“People simply accept the fact that more territory gets taken, more people get killed and injured, more lives are being destroyed.”

She believed if the world had acted then, it wouldn't have got to this situation.

Giving up occupied land to Russia in order to end the war was something she believed no-one supported.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Ukrainian soldiers fire a rocket towards Russian positions at the frontline near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine this week.

She was worried about her sister, an emergency department doctor at a Kyiv hospital, and others she knew. She knows people who have died, disappeared, or were in hiding.

Her countrywoman Yuliia Pogorniats has lived in New Zealand for four-and-a-half years and she believed the war could have been over if Ukraine had more weapons and equipment to fight Russia.

She said there was support for Ukraine internationally, but it had been so slow.

“If Russia wins, and it will never happen, it will mean the whole world will lose this war, because it's not just Ukraine that is fighting Russia, the whole civilised world is trying to help Ukraine in that fight.

“And Ukraine’s loss will be the loss of the whole world and I don't think it can ever happen, so I'm sure Ukraine will win.”

Felipe Dana/AP A Ukrainian soldier stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The war had been stressful for her because her brother was in the Ukraine military and was taken as a prisoner of war.

He was in a Russian jail for five months and unable to be contacted before he was released in a prisoner exchange.

“He needed special treatment for his back because the conditions in the jail were terrible. They got beaten and a lot of different horrible stuff was done to him.”

Jeffrey Sanders from Massey University’s centre for defence and security studies is an expert on Ukraine.

He said he had expected Russia to perform better in the war, but they had been badly affected by corruption and poorly led soldiers.

Alastair Grant/AP A group of protestors urge United States president Joe Biden to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

“You’ve got the minister of defence stealing everything, the industrial military complex stealing everything, right down to the private level where you've got privates stealing and selling everything.”

He said once more military equipment from Western countries started arriving in Ukraine it would make a difference, as Russia was receiving little support from other countries.

“I believe Ukraine will win and I hope they're going to win, but it's still not 100% as cut and dry as people want. It's not going to be easy.

“The other problem is countries don't collapse until they collapse. Russia could collapse tomorrow. I believe it will go for another 12 to 18 months.”