Cyclone Gabrielle: Digger driver saves sheep stuck in silt

The rogue sheep escaped from a flock of 700 while moving paddocks.

A lone ewe that became stuck in heavy, sticky silt in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle has been rescued by a skilled digger driver.

Wairarapa farmer Zoe Richardson told 1News a slip has taken out a fence that was separating two paddocks. After the sheep were shifted to another paddock, one ewe decided she would break away from the flock and ran back to the original cyclone-damaged paddock.

That’s where she got stuck. Really stuck.

Richardson’s brother Charlie came to the sheep’s rescue. He was already in the family digger, doing clean-up work on the farm when he had to think about how to approach the sticky situation.

“He came up with the idea to just scoop her out,” Richardson told 1News. The video above shows the ewe calmly letting the digger do just that before she ran away.

Richardson said the farm, which runs 8000 sheep and 370 cows, wasn’t too badly affected by the flood and no animals were lost.