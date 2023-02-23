No penalties for owners of red-stickered homes who cannot pay their rates on time

Luci Harrison's home is teetering on the edge of a landslip on land owned by Auckland Council. She fears her Parnell home will slip into Ayr Park if the council do not do emergency repairs before Cyclone Gabrielle brings more heavy rain to the city at the weekend.

The owners of properties red stickered following Auckland’s flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle will not be penalised if they cannot pay their rates bill on time.

As of Wednesday, 215 homes have red stickers on them, due to them being deemed unsafe to enter by Auckland Council.

On Tuesday, the council said these homeowners must still pay their rate payments due on February 28, despite residents’ belief that it was unfair for them to pay when the council had forced them to leave their land.

Parnell resident Luci Harrison, whose home was red stickered after a slip left her house teetering on a cliff edge four weeks ago, previously told Stuff she hoped the council would stop charging her rates until she could return to the property.

However, the council was unwilling to offer any leeway, instead suggesting she establish a payment plan with accrued interest.

On Thursday, Auckland Council’s head of rates valuations and data management Rhonwen Heath​ said owners of red stickered properties would not be penalised for late payments.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Owners of red-stickered homes in Auckland will not be penalised if they cannot pay their rates before the February 28 deadline. (File photo)

The council was “very mindful” that some ratepayers affected by the recent weather events would struggle to meet the payment deadline.

“Auckland Council will proactively contact owners of red stickered properties to discuss what financial support is available to them.”

“No penalties will be imposed on them for late rates payments, regardless of whether we have managed to contact them or not.”

Heath previously said the council preferred to support people with their rate payments through grants, rather than by pausing their bills.

David White/Stuff There are 215 houses with red stickers on them in Auckland as of Wednesday.

Rates are set each year based on property values as of June 30.

“Significantly damaged properties where the rating value is impacted will be reassessed and any corresponding changes to their rates will take effect from 1 July 2023.”

Those unable to pay their upcoming bill due to the financial strain of recent weather events are encouraged to phone the council on 09 301 0101 to discuss payment options.

The Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund is also an option for anyone impacted by the floods and cyclone.

Applications can be made through the phone number above or on the council website until February 27 2023 or until the fund is exhausted.

Civil Defence Payments are also available.