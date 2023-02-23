Main road in Far North reopens after crash

State Highway 10 near Kaeo in the Far North has reopened after being closed on Thursday afternoon following a serious crash.

Lanes were blocked between Matauri Bay Rd and Takou Bay Rd, east of Orotere.

There were no diversions to the closure in place and police asked motorists to avoid the area, despite the fact it is the main road between the Bay of Islands and Far North towns like Kaitaia.

A police spokesperson said a “number” of people were injured and were receiving medical treatment and police were set to investigate the crash.

Waka Kotahi reported the closure of the road at 4pm, saying lanes were blocked.

Motorists heading north would have to drive back to Ōkaihau, or those heading south would have to return to Kaitaia.

State Highway 1 is also closed north of Mangamuka, complicating travel for any motorists who planned to take the long way around.