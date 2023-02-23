Sharp drop to 56 people uncontactable after Cyclone Gabrielle, police say

Some flood-hit residents feel they may not cope without the support from volunteers.

The number of uncontactable people in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle has dropped dramatically to 56, police say.

All the people on the list of uncontactable residents, as of 2pm on Thursday, were from Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

The number included people who did not engage with authorities “for a variety of reasons”, police said.

“We believe many of these people simply have not realised they have been reported missing.”

Police urged anyone who had been in touch with someone previously reported uncontactable to let authorities know.

“While the total number of those still to be contacted has reduced significantly, we know there are families out there deeply concerned for the welfare of their loved ones.”

Over the past week more than 70 officers had been making enquiries at homes, alternative accommodation or evacuation centres.

More than 5000 people were originally reported as unaccounted for in the immediate wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.