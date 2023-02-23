Police investigating after sudden death in Auckland park

It’s not yet known if the death is being treated as suspicious.

Police are investigating after a person was found dead at an Auckland park on Thursday.

Frobisher Park in Auckland’s Clendon Park was cordoned off on Thursday night as police began investigating the sudden death.

A police spokesperson said the death was reported to them at 7.15pm on Roscommon Rd. A scene examination was taking place.

The spokesperson couldn’t confirm whether the death was being treated as suspicious or not.

“Further information will be provided when it is available.”