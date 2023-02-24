Standoff as person holed up in West Auckland home, armed police on scene

Armed police and an ambulance on View Rd in Henderson during an unfolding incident on Friday morning.

Armed police are “communicating with an occupant” inside a cordoned-off property in West Auckland, in a standoff that has now lasted more than seven hours.

The property in Henderson has been cordoned off since early Friday morning.

A school is locked down and armed police have closed several surrounding streets.

Neighbours of the Newington Rd address have been evacuated “as a precautionary measure” and members of the public are being asked to stay away.

“The address concerned has been contained,” police said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Armed police are on Newington Rd, including outside Holy Cross Catholic School, due to an incident.

The incident unfolded about 7am when police went to the home to carry out a search warrant.

Armed police then swarmed the area. An ambulance was also seen parked nearby.

“Police would like to thank the community for their patience given the ongoing disruption as a result of the cordons in place today,” detective inspector Kevin McNaughton said.

“These are in place to ensure the safety of the community and police staff.

“We would like to reassure the public that police are working hard to bring the matter to a safe conclusion as soon as possible.”

Holy Cross Catholic School issued a notice to parents via the Skool Loop app on Friday morning, saying the school was in lockdown.

“Ministry have rung to say there is a police operation in Lavelle Rd.”

Four teachers and “some kids” who had already arrived at the school were all safe in a classroom where the police had put them, the notice said.

The school also posted a short message on its Facebook page, saying: “Keep your children home. School in lockdown.”

A resident of Newington Rd said he was unable to take his kids in to class on Friday morning.

There were police on the road outside his house, but he had not been told what was going on.

Parents were seen arriving at the school with their children in cars, but were being turned away by police.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and residents told to stay inside.

Two children arriving on their own were escorted by police to the school, where another armed officer was stationed.

“Holy Cross Catholic School is within the cordoned area and has been advised to remain closed at this stage,” police said.

“Police appreciate the ongoing cooperation of motorists and residents this morning and would like to reassure the public that we’re working to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.”

A View Rd resident said he had “no clue” what was going on, but wasn't allowed to leave his home to go to work.

“Police just told me to get back inside and stay there, so that's what I'm doing.”

In a post on Facebook, Holy Cross Parish Henderson said the church would not be able to hold mass on Friday morning due to the incident.

The parish office would remain closed until further notice, they said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and ask that you stay safe.”

Auckland Transport has put out a travel alert saying one bus route, as well as some school bus services, would be detoured.

Police have cordoned off Newington Rd in Henderson, West Auckland after a woman was fatally shot. (Video first published in July 2022)

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Holy Cross Catholic School has been contacted for comment.

In July 2022, 34-year-old Aitasi Carmella Hohenberger was shot dead on Newington Rd.

At the time, a neighbour described hearing gunshots and seeing Hohenberger slumped on the ground.

A 34-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to her murder and will go to trial in late 2023.