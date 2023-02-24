Cyclone Gabrielle: Number of 'uncontactable' people down to 23

Silt levels are extreme on Puketitiri Rd at Rissington. A house is covered up to the roof with silt.

The number of uncontactable people since Cyclone Gabrielle is now at 23, police say.

On Thursday, the figure was 56.

“Getting touch with those remaining 23 remains a priority for police and we are working as fast as we can, using a number of different methods,” police said in a statement.

In the 24 hours to 7pm on Thursday, police in the Eastern District have received 526 calls for service, including nine reports of burglaries, six thefts, two vehicle thefts and 34 family harm incidents.

There have been 13 arrests for a variety of offences – seven in Hawke’s Bay and six in Tairāwhiti. They include a serious assault, theft, disorder, intimidation and threats.

Three were arrested after incident in Bay View, Napier after 8pm on Thursday, where two people went to an address – one being a Mongrel Mob gang member – and attempted to smash their way through the property’s gates.

KAI SCHWOERER & RICKY WILSON/STUFF “He’s a part of me,” Mike Ahuriri says of his brother Joseph Ahuriri, who has been missing since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Two men were arrested and $17,000 in cash was located.

Police then carried out a search warrant at the address and seized four illegal firearms, cannabis, ammunition and cash.

Three men, aged, 38, 40 and 51, now face a number of serious charges and are expected to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday. Those involved are known to each other.