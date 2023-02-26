Life goes on for those without insurance in Wairoa

If community spirit and goodwill was an insurance policy, Wairoa would be the town in Aotearoa with the best coverage.

The town of 4500 people has a median income of $21,500, according to Stats NZ. The gulf between this figure and the median income nationally is potentially part of the reason why few here take out home and contents insurance. According to those in the know, the percentage of uninsured in the worst affected parts of the town could stand at 60%.

Speaking to the uninsured in Wairoa, many of whom are in Clyde North or near Ruataniwha Rd, near where the Wairoa River burst its Banks nine day ago, it’s clear they would like to have insurance, but for many it's simply a financial bridge too far.

Instead, policies were taken out on the spot: precious belongings heaved into ceiling cavities, wading back through floodwaters to retrieve “jerseys and cats” or simply waiting out the torrents to see what would remain.

Jessica Morgan

Jessica Morgan​, 30 and her five-year-old daughter Penelope were cleaning up on Friday afternoon.

In the business cum house where Morgan operates her soap and candle making operation, the signs of the flood are etched into the walls.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jessica Morgan and her daughter Penelope have a cuddle in their Carroll Street home. The floodwaters came to just beneath the cable sheath at the left of frame.

A film of scum is now an unpleasant reminder of the height of the water which submerged much of North Wairoa on Tuesday morning.

Morgan managed to “grab her [Penelope], the laptop and my phone” as the water overspilled from the Wairoa river and started to make its way down Carroll Street.

After a brief stint on the southern side of the town, where the town’s suite of shops and amenities is located, Morgan returned on foot to collect “a PlayStation 5, two of my grandad’s jerseys and two of my cats... Tabitha and Oak.”

Morgan is without home, contents or business insurance. The only policy she has is on her car.

In the small courtyard to the rear of Morgan’s business, buckets of muddied water sit full of her daughter’s toys.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Penelope’s toy piano set out to dry.

When asked what she will do without the financial support of insurance, Morgan says there is only one option.

“I can’t afford to get back into my soap making, so I have to come up with something new.”

Morgan says on Carroll St only a few have insurance.

“I know Gerald has no insurance. I know the fish and chip shop doesn’t have it, and she had her house affected as well.”

Everywhere one turns one is confronted by the self-effacing sense of locals that someone somewhere else is doing it tougher. Morgan says her floors are concrete, they can be water-blasted.

John Morrell

John Morrell​ has lived in Wairoa since at least Bola, he says. These events are difficult to forget, and soon they become moments in time from which all else is measured.

Morrell has spent the last nine days clearing silt from his property. First came the bulldozers and diggers, then the spades and wheelbarrows, and now it was down to himself and his son Kehu and a set of well-used squeegees to see to the balance.

Also without insurance, for Morrell, the job of restoring the house that his father had bought for the family after Bola, would rest with him – irrespective of any hypothetical payout he might have received.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times John Morrell is uninsured but with the assistance of whānau, the community and the build quality of his house, he is hopeful.

To free up more of his time, his mother travelled from Palmerston North via a twelve-hour detour to pick up his three-month-old moko and take her to relative safety.

“The old-lady made the twelve-hour trip from Palmy Right the way up to pick her up. So I can get into work, eh? Work, work, work. Because no insurance bro, I’ve just got to stay and do it myself.”

Many on his street are without a policy too.

“Nah, I think almost all of us around here are not insured. Just didn’t think it was going to happen. Probably like all of us around here,” Morrell says.

But even so, the feeling on the street is less a lament and more one of pride.

“This is all work from just the community. All our big diggers and workers are out of town on the roads. This is all community work.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Morrell spent Friday clearing a path to his front door in the hope that no more silt would end up through his house.

The cost of an insurance policy was also a factor, he explains.

“It is, bro! It’s hard enough to live without paying for something else.”

Morrell says that perhaps his father’s prescience of another storm to come helped him pick a home with good bones. He explains that the floorboards of the house will never buckle, they’re rimu, they’re “straight and true.”

“I’m quite glad the house is solid.

“They’re old-school, like rimu ones. They don’t warp, eh? Straight and true. The hardboard that’s been put on the walls over the years that’s where it’s [the water] bubbled up.”

Across the road

On the other side of Te Rato Rd is Justin Naaka​ (Ngāti Rakaipaaka)​, he lives on the land his family has owned for 97 years. He whakapapas to the area; this is home.

Tending to his Nissan ute, he has a good tip for getting water out of a diesel engine.

“Take the glow plugs out, keep them in the right order, turn the ignition, it’ll start pumping out the water, then wait for the mist, and that’s diesel.”

Naaka is one of the people Morrell referred to. In lieu of a policy, a classification system as to what should be saved was composed instead.

“Everything really important I put in the roof. Like my computer, TV and cables. Other things that were good to save I put on the tables and bench. Then anything else I didn’t give a shit about, I left on the floor.”

In a theme slowly emerging across parts of the town, price – and the thought that something on this scale wouldn’t happen – are the reason insurance was seldom sought. After all, they survived Bola, what could be worse?

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Justin Naaka came up with an on-the-spot classification system for what ought to be saved and what could be sacrificed.

The worst part of the ordeal on Tuesday night, Naaka says “was not having comms with the outside world.”

Having been left with defrosting freezers and a sodden pantry, Naaka says the local marae has been exemplary in providing food parcels and manaaki (support) to those who need it.

“That’s good, because I can spend some grocery money on patching the place up a bit.”