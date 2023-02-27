Ruined orchard, damaged winery: Esk Valley copes with daunting cleanup after Cyclone Gabrielle

He told Breakfast about a house that floated 600 metres when floodwaters started to rise.

Some Esk Valley locals are feeling angry and abandoned in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Others are just getting on with the job of cleaning up and supporting their community.

Pheasant Farm, an apple orchard in Eskdale, is filled with silt, fruit is strewn everywhere and machinery is upended and waterlogged.

It's owned by Malcolm Davie and his family who live on the property.

They've decided to stay, even though they can only come and go on foot because mud is blocking their driveway.

Davie said the limited help they'd received from the council and government was not good enough.

“We need more diggers, more resources, more money and more people.

“To date we've had very little support from central government. We've not seen one person from Hastings District Council.

Jemima Huston/RNZ Thick silt and upended tractors at the front of Pheasant Farm.

“So I say to officialdom, please get out here, have a look and give us some help.”

However, Davie acknowledged the local community and Hawke's Bay Civil Defence had been very supportive.

“It's noteworthy that we have people who have lost their homes and have nothing but a pair of shorts and their own cellphone, they're out here helping.”

Further into the valley, Graeme Morgan's home escaped floodwaters and is undamaged.

Jemima Huston/RNZ Ruined apple crop at Pheasant Farm.

Even so, he and his wife have made the decision to leave Eskdale for good.

“Luckily we're a couple of metres higher than the flood zone. We were about a metre from the water coming through to our house, and we're all safe and sound.”

Morgan said the uncertainty about when power and sewerage would be restored meant they could not continue to live there.

“We can't live with no power, and the dust is horrendous. The whole situation is just not suitable. It's liveable but not suitable.”

Jemima Huston/RNZ Family and friends mucking in at Pheasant Farm.

Down the road at the Linden Estate winery, staff said they were devastated but not defeated.

The estate was hit hard by the flood, with silt and water ripping through its vineyards, cellars and winery.

Business manager Allan den Boer said they had been given a lot of help cleaning up from their team and volunteers.

“We're making progress. It's slow, but we're making progress.

“The wine that we have remaining has been salvaged and we're working through that. We've started cleaning out the big barrel hall, but we haven't even looked at the winery yet, the implement shed and the vineyards.

Jemima Huston/RNZ Damaged vehicles, broken powerlines and piles of silt line State Highway 5.

“But at least we've started, which is a good feeling.”

Den Boer said knowing where to start the cleanup had been difficult as the mess was enormous.

“[We’ve gone] from a position of being absolutely daunted and didn't know where to start, had no idea, to a position now where we're actually making a little tiny dent in it.”

The winery has set up a community hub at its restaurant, Valley D'Vine, offering food, water, first aid, toiletries, welfare forms and a chance for people to connect.

Jemima Huston/RNZ Wine bottles found in the cellar at Linden Estate after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through.

Allan den Boer said restaurant owner Greg Miller came up with the idea.

“The restaurant here wasn't touched, which is lucky because it's a double -storey building.

“There's seats, there's tables, people can get here ... There's fridges where we can keep food.

“[The restaurant] is the logical place for a community hub. I think it's fabulous.”

Local people looking for support can visit the community hub in Eskdale at 347 State Highway 5.

Jemima Huston/RNZ Eskdale Community Hub at Linden Estate.

