More than 50 children left stranded at schools as heavy rain hit Northland

A slip closes Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd after huge amounts of rain fell on Friday.

More than 50 children were left stranded at schools in Northland on Friday night after heavy rain wreaked havoc across the region.

With roads in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka blocked by flooding and landslides, buses were unable to reach students at Otamatea High School and Kaiwaka Primary School, leaving teachers with no choice but to hunker down for a sleepover.

Once it became clear that the 38 students trapped at Otamatea High School weren’t going to be able to get home that night, principal Dirk Smyth sprung into action.

Although most of the stranded 11 to 17-year-olds were divided between staff who had spare rooms, the remainder had to spend the night in the school hall.

“We had some bedding at school so set that up in the hall, and got in fish and chips for everyone.

“They were all well-fed, warm and dry,” Smyth said.

Shane Whitmore/Supplied Roads in Mangawhai were completely flooded after heavy rain pummelled Northland on Friday.

He praised the response from pupils and parents, saying “they were all great”.

“A couple of students were a little bit anxious at first, but they’re a really resilient bunch, especially after having had three years of disrupted teaching with Covid-19.”

All stranded students were then treated to a breakfast of bacon and eggs, before parents and guardians picked them up on Saturday morning.

“It was a bit of an adventure for everyone.”

It’s now “back to business as usual” for the school, however, which was open on Monday.

“The tough part now is the road closures. They add a lot of time to student and staff’s commutes.

“It’s been one thing after another for Northland with the flooding in January, then the cyclone and now this flooding.

“It’s taken its toll. A lot of people are very tired.”

Shane Whitmore/Supplied The rain gauge at Hakaru at Tara recorded 377.6ml of rain from 12pm-9pm.

A further 30 students were trapped by the deluge at Kaiwaka Primary School.

After a bus couldn’t get through to pick up some of the children, the school kept the youngsters until a parent or guardian could collect them.

“We are very grateful to everyone that contributed to ensuring our tamariki and taitamariki had bedding overnight, warm meals in their bellies and smiles as they left during this stressful period,” the school said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

A number of key roads in and around Northland will remain closed this week after Friday’s heavy rain caused significant damage to road networks.

Mangawhai and Kaiwaka – just north of the Auckland border – were hit particularly badly by the “intense” downpours on Friday evening, causing surface flooding and slips.