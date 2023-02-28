More rain for East Coast, Wairoa residents encouraged to evacuate if concerned

Surface flooding on Justin Street in the Gisborne suburb of Mangapapa on Tuesday morning.

Rain is falling again in the already-soaked Gisborne and Hawke's Bay regions, leading to surface flooding and evacuations in some areas.

In a social media post, Wairoa District Council said residents should leave their homes if they need to following a “really wet night”.

Civil Defence centres are open at War Memorial Hall, Taihoa Marae and Hinemihi Marae. Whānau have also opened the Mill Pa on Frasertown Road.

MetService has put the Wairoa district in the Hawke’s Bay under a heavy rain warning from 7am to 2pm on Tuesday.

A further 30 to 40 mm of rain is forecast to fall on top of what has already fallen, especially in the north of the Wairoa district.

The weather forecaster said peak rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm/h were likely while there was a possibility of 20 mm/h until 11am on Tuesday.

Rain is forecast to ease towards midday, turning to scattered showers this afternoon.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence has told people there to avoid driving through any floodwaters and to keep off the roads if possible.

Meanwhile, relentless rain that was briefly intense t caused severe surface flooding in Mangapapa, Gisborne, forcing families to leave their homes.

“The rain woke, I’m sure, everyone in Gisborne up at 3am. It was rain like we’ve never heard before … it’s absolutely pouring,” Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz told RNZ.

She said the “relentless” rainfall hitting Gisborne overnight and on Tuesday morning was briefly more intense than what the region saw during Cyclone Gabrielle

David White/Stuff Surface flooding on Nelson Rd in Gisborne.

In one hour, between 3am and 4am, the MetService rain gauge at Gisborne airport recorded 23.4mm of rain.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said in a social media update that the rain had caused drains to flood and creeks to rise to about 2 metres and there was “severe surface flooding” for the whole suburb.

Gisborne District Council confirmed that 15 families left their home to stay with families and friends.

“Multiple crews are out on the ground exploring where any blocked drains or culverts might be so we’re just trying to figure out what might be causing all that flooding to happen,” council spokesperson Melanie Thornton said.

“We’ve had so much water, the water table is quite high already. We’ve had so much rain and it’s just added to that.”

She said people should stay home if they could and out of floodwaters.

“There is danger even when the water is shallow,” she said.

Sarah Adams/Supplied Flooding at Matokitoki Stream near Nelson Rd in Gisborne on Tuesday morning.

Along wth central suburbs, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Phil Nickerson said a bridge had been seriously to the west of Gisborne.

“As well as the affected suburb of Mangapapa, it has been reported a bridge before Bushy Knoll turnoff in Tiniroto has been seriously damaged,” Nickerson said.

Roading crews had been out since first light clearing drains and culverts, he said.

The House of Breakthrough church was set up as an evacuation centre early on Tuesday morning, but no-one came to stay, church member Karen Nubley said.

She expected some people may still come by the church on Tuesday with more heavy rain forecast for Gisborne.

“We’ve got an amazing first response here,” said Nubley.

David White/Stuff Michelle Swart and her daughter Sharon watching floodwaters rise around their home on Nelson Street Gisborne .

Rural home driveways and culverts were inundated on Nelson Rd, and in some parts one lane was entirely flooded.

Nelson Rd resident Sharon Swart has been watching the water rise around her house. It hasn’t quite breached the inside yet.

Because the ground never dried from the last rain, this time the flooding is more severe, she said.

“It wasn’t this bad last time, the water didn’t get as high.”

The ground was swampy and mushy, she said, standing in water up to her calves on her lawn.

So far no one had been to check on them, but she hadn’t reported the flooding yet either.

David White/Stuff Sharon Swart walks through floodwater around her parents home on Nelson Street in Gisborne.

Margaret Pohe’s home on the corner of Glenelg Rd fared fine overnight under the deluge but once the rain stopped around 9am, her lawn turned into a moat.

There were about 15 centimetres of water all over her large section, and sandbags lining the doorways. But the flooding around her house actually got worse after the rain had stopped.

When she came out around 7am there was no moat, but by 8:30 as it stopped raining, her entire lawn was water.

“The ground can’t take it. It can’t take any more,” Pohe said.

During Cyclone Gabrielle, Pohe’s daughter Stephanie Tibble came to get her out. The flat at the back of the house was flooded and a lot of belongings and furnishings were lost.

The area is forecast to see further rain on Tuesday, with MetService extending a heavy rain warning about and south of Gisborne City from 6am to 1pm.