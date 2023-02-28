More than 40 cars impounded in Hawke's Bay in a week for driving offences

Police have confiscated 42 cars in Hawke’s Bay from drivers who committed driving offences.

Police in Hawke’s Bay they have confiscated 42 cars from street racers and drink drivers in the past week, compared with 25 cars impounded in a normal week.

Out of the 42 vehicles, 23 were seized for alcohol or driver licensing offences while 18 were impounded for street racing.

Eastern District Road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick​ said the rise in impounded cars could be attributed to increased police presence on the roads and communities in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Many of our roads have been severely impacted by the cyclone, and people are focussed on the clean-up and recovery,” he said.

“Removing vehicles and drivers who pose a risk to others, particularly at this time, is an important part of our focus to keep people safe.

“We understand that people are facing really difficult circumstances right now, however, we cannot condone getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking.”

Broderick said officers would continue to have a high presence on the roads, and motorists could be expected to be stopped anywhere and anytime to be breath tested.