Nelson College to play in international tournament celebrating 200 years of rugby

The Nelson College squad that will play at an international sevens tournament at Rugby School in England, marking the 200th anniversary of the game's origin. Top row, from left, Teina Thompson, Zyon Ford, Callum Robertson, Kaelan Grafton, Fanua Fa'avae, Connor Hulme, Saumaki Saumaki. Bottom row, from left, Harrison Inch, Liam McKenzie, Dane Leppien, Finn Kilworth, Oliver Gibbons, Nick Tootell.

Nelson College rugby players will take part in a historic celebration of the game’s origins when they represent New Zealand at an international tournament at Rugby School in England.

The sevens tournament this month will mark the 200th anniversary of William Webb Ellis picking up the ball and running “with a fine disregard for the rules of football” at Rugby School’s playing fields The Close. His actions are credited with the birth of the sport.

Nelson College’s own piece of history was taking part in the first game of rugby on New Zealand soil, against the Nelson Rugby Football Club at the Botanical Reserve in 1870.

That heritage, and a previous visit to Rugby School in 2017, saw the college receive an invitation to the bicentenary tournament. Deputy principal Richard McLaren said it was an “amazing” honour for the school and the players.

Marion van Dijk/Nelson Mail Nelson Rugby Club captain Chris Pugh, left, and chairman Jack McNab, with Nelson College headmaster Gary O'Shea and captain of the Nelson College First XV Mitchell Drummond test out replica uniforms used by Nelson College and Nelson Rugby Club in a 2011 re-enactment of the New Zealand’s first rugby game in 1870.

“I think it’s starting to hit home (for the players) the level of representation – for whanau, the college, the region and their country,” he said.

A squad of 14 will be travelling to England where they will also take part in the Rosslyn Park National Schools Sevens tournament in London.

The team will be accompanied by coach Jonathan Philips, managers and staff.

At the bicentenary tournament Nelson College will play pool games against Marlborough College of England, Campbell College from Ireland, Strathallan School from Scotland and Mount St Mary’s College of England. School teams from Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa and Argentina will also take part.

The Nelson College team will wear white shirts in honour of the colours worn by their predecessors in the 1870 match, rather than their traditional Oxford and Cambridge blue stripes.

McLaren said it was hard to know the standards of the opposition they would face, but they were sure to be challenging matches.

In 2017 Nelson finished fourth at an international sevens tournament to mark Rugby School’s 450th anniversary.

McLaren said in the little downtime they had the team would visit the World Rugby Museum at Twickenham stadium. There would also be an old boys’ function in London, with a number of former college students already signed up.

The team leaves on March 16. At the Rossyln Park tournament on March 20 and 21, they will play King’s College School Wimbledon, Ysgol Gygun Cwm Rhymni from Wales and Clayesmore School from England.

The bicentenary tournament is on March 25 and 26. The games will be streamed live through the college Facebook page and there will also be highlights packages.