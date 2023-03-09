The garage in Waihi Beach blocking out a seriously ill pensioner's sun

Pensioner Colin Henderson wants a garage that's blocking out his sunlight removed at Waihi Beach.

It seems so blatant – a large garage tacked on to the side of a new house, completely blocking out the view and morning sun of the neighbouring unit. How was it allowed? National Correspondent Tony Wall investigates.

Colin Henderson used to love his little slice of paradise on Waihi Beach. Every morning at 7.30 he’d take his cornflakes and porridge and sit on his deck, enjoying the sun and ocean views for a few hours.

Then his neighbours on the cross-lease section, Colin and Heather Booth, built a new holiday home with an attached garage that blocked out Henderson’s morning sun and view, literally leaving him in the dark.

Now the 76-year-old – who has rented the unit for more than five years – has to turn on the lights during the day, and it’s noticeably colder.

The conservatory that used to be a sun trap is now chilly in the mornings. There’s mould on the curtains. His heating bill is through the roof.

Henderson has a rare heart condition called cardiac amyloidosis​ and doesn’t expect to live much longer.

“I just want to sit here and enjoy what I've got – the sunshine, the sea view, the warmth of the unit and enjoy my retirement.

“That’s been taken from me.”

Henderson finds himself caught in a web of resource management laws, council rules and property regulations. He feels that as a renter, his rights have been ignored.

The situation is complicated by the fact that it’s a cross-lease title, with the three flats sharing common walls.

“This type of ownership makes a big difference to what councils can consider,” says Alison Curtis, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s general manager of regulatory services.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Stuff The sunlight and view from Colin Henderson's ground floor flat have been blocked by his neighbour's garage.

“While we acknowledge and empathise with the concern expressed by [Henderson], the dwelling ... has been assessed and approved in accordance with the requirements of the district plan.”

Henderson says he has no problem with the Booths’ house. “It doesn't affect me at all. It’s just the garage.”

Colin Booth, who works for a property investment trust, says he was careful to make sure everything was done by the book.

Resource consent was needed because the property is in a coastal erosion zone, he says, while the owners of Henderson’s unit signed off on matters to do with the cross-lease.

“Colin is a tenant, he knows nothing of the legal implications of what we’ve done. We've signed everything off according to all the rules. He is looking for offence, but there’s none to be given or taken here.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Colin Henderson's unit is on the ground floor, right next to the garage.

But Henderson has a big hitter in his corner – councillor Allan​ Sole, who represents the Waihi Beach ward and believes that the amount of sunlight Henderson has lost is “extremely unfair. He has come out with the dirty end of the stick here”.

Sole says he’s asked council staff for an explanation. Even if it meets legal requirements, it doesn't pass the “social justice” test, Sole says.

“That is, would I like it done to me? And I wouldn't.”

When Henderson moved into the unit, which is on Shaw Rd next to a council reserve and the Flatwhite​ cafe, the Booths’ place was a single-level Lockwood home.

His landlords, Wayne and Kathleen Turner, own his flat and the one closest to the street.

Before Henderson moved in, they built an upstairs extension which sits over the top of Henderson's unit.

According to Booth, in order to do that, the Turners had to get his sign-off as the other cross-lease owner.

“We said we’d be happy to sign, on the condition that when we build [a new house], you sign for us. They agreed.”

But when the Turners saw the Booths’ plans, they refused to sign, concerned it was in breach of the cross-lease.

The matter went to arbitration and the Turners lost, allowing building to begin. The house and garage were completed in October.

Kathleen Turner says the settlement contained a non-disclosure clause, so she can’t comment.

Booth claims that the Turners only objected to the fact that they would lose part of their view from their upstairs extension, not the garage.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Colin Henderson says he doesn't have a problem with the front house, but wants the garage gone as it blocks out his light.

As a tenant, Henderson is caught in the middle, seemingly with few rights. He is a colourful character who’s no stranger to controversy.

A former clothing importer, he and his company, House of Pagani (NZ) were fined $800,000 on 120 charges involving smuggled clothing from Asia in 1997.

More recently he was convicted of trading while bankrupt, a charge he says he couldn't fight because of his poor health.

He has got hold of documents showing that, as part of the resource consent process, the council required the written approval of “affected persons”, which it had the discretion to identify.

A council form said separate written approvals from the occupier of an affected property, as well as the legal owners, was needed.

In Henderson’s mind, that means he should have been consulted.

But the documents show that the council never considered the neighbouring unit an affected party, listing only itself in that category as the owner of the adjoining reserve.

The proposed dwelling was determined to be non-compliant with daylighting rules, but only on the boundary facing the reserve.

(Photos taken by Stuff in the late morning clearly show the garage throwing shade on to Henderson’s unit, not the reserve.)

After the council’s reserves manager, Peter Watson, gave his approval to the Booths’ plans, the project was green-lit by council planners.

Natasha Ryburn​, the council’s environmental consents manager, says daylighting issues weren’t deemed “relevant” to the neighbouring unit at the time consent was granted, and the two owners had reached settlement after arbitration, which the council wasn’t party to.

“We consider that we’ve followed the correct process and made the right determination as to who was affected.”

Curtis, the regulatory services boss, says people renting or buying a cross-lease property should seek legal advice.

“Cross-lease properties can be complex, and it’s important to understand how it works before you enter into any agreements.”

She says the council has been in touch with Henderson and advised where he can seek help and more information.

But Henderson feels like he’s been “screwed”, by the Booths, the council and his landlords.

“What I can’t understand is how the council could for one minute think by owning this [reserve] ... they could be an affected party, and not me,” Henderson says.

He believes the situation shows a lack of rights for renters. “If I’d been the owner, there’s no way it would have even got off the ground.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Stuff Colin Henderson says his flat is colder and darker since the garage went up.

Communication with Booth has completely broken down – when Booth arrived before Christmas with a large hamper “to say thank you for putting up with the noise and dust”, Henderson told him to “f... off” and never come back.

What’s particularly galling for Henderson is that so far, no cars have been parked in the garage; it’s being used to store building materials. There is a deck on its roof, where the Booths enjoy the sun.

Booth concedes that cars haven't been parked in the garage yet, but says they will be. The four- to five-bedroom home is for he and his wife, their children and grandchildren to spend holidays, and eventually the couple will probably spend about 50% of their time there, he says.

Does he have any sympathy for Henderson?

“I guess I have more concerns for the Turners, they’re the long-term owners. Yes, it’s unfortunate from his perspective he’s lost a little bit of sun [but] ... he doesn't own the place, he can give three weeks’ notice if he doesn’t like it.”

He claims to have “bent over backwards to assist [Henderson] in a lot of ways. What’s sad is I had a good relationship with him and on one occasion he turned feral on me, and he’s been feral ever since.”

But Henderson says Booth has shown no concern or regard for his neighbours. “He just went ahead and did it, the arrogance of the man is unbelievable.”

Why doesn’t he just move?

“That’s the easy way out for them. I’m a single guy, it’s a two-bedroom place by the beach, they’ve never put the rent up. You’re not going to find another one.”

He wants the council to order the garage’s removal.

“It’s about justice. I feel that I need to be listened to. I don’t think it’s fair – and how many others are in the same position?”