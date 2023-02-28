Earthquake shakes lower North Island and South Island

The quake on Tuesday night was felt widely across both islands.

A moderate earthquake has been felt by thousands in the lower North Island and the top of the South Island.

Geonet has reported a moderate 4.6 earthquake took place 10 km south-east of Picton at 8.31pm on Tuesday. It was at a depth of 28 km.

More than 14,000 people reported feeling the quake, with the strongest reports of its intensity coming from Picton, Blenheim, and Wellington.

In Wellington and Nelson it was reported as being felt as a short, sharp quake.

However, the majority of people reported the earthquake as feeling weak or light.