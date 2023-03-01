Road to Raglan on track to re-open Saturday

The temporary diversion and the slip area in the foreground before the finishing touches go on for the weekend.

The main route to Raglan via State Highway 23 over the deviation should reopen to the public on Saturday, Waka Kotahi says.

Out of action since the end of January because of cracks and a slumping road surface, the road set to open is a "two-lane temporary diversion road on private property, which skirts the serious slip that closed State Highway 23.”

“We are delighted that this diversion road is almost ready to open, restoring road access for all traffic on this crucial link between Raglan and Hamilton, as we know how important it is to people in this community,” system manager for Waikato Cara Lauder says.

Waka kotahi Work underway on the temporary diversion on State Highway 23 between Raglan and Hamilton following a slip.

The transport agency have also said that if possible, the road will be reopened sooner than Saturday.

Waka Kotahi thanked the landowners who provided space for the new, temporary road, and praised contractors for their expedited efforts.

“This could not have been done without the generous co-operation of the landowners, or without the Herculean efforts of our work team, who put in many long hours to make this solution a reality.

“Within days of the initial slip, we were able to begin tree felling and the earthworks needed to construct the temporary diversion road,” Lauder says.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The temporary diversion to Raglan should open on Saturday.

While the road was closed, contractors also took the opportunity to undertake resurfacing work on a steep section of the highway further west.

Raised slightly to protect the fibre optic cable beneath it, the road will open with a speed restriction of 60kph, but Waka Kotahi say this “will add only minimal extra time to the journey between Raglan and Whatawhata.”

The impact of the road closure has seen a downturn in business and tourist foot traffic over the Summer in Raglan.

Tragically, during the road’s closure a road worker was killed when he was struck by a truck.

The reopening of the route comes several days later than initially forecast, however, with Waka Kotahi saying the route would be open by “the end of February”.