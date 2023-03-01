Elderly woman in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Henderson
A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a “traffic incident” in west Auckland.
A police spokesperson said they received reports of an elderly woman pedestrian being struck by a car at the intersection of Universal Drive and Lincoln Rd in Henderson, just before 11am on Wednesday.
The woman was taken to Auckland City Hospital by St John Ambulance.
A transporting ambulance and a first response unit attended the scene, St John said.