Elderly woman in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Henderson

Police say an elderly woman was struck by a car near the intersection of Lincoln Rd and Universal Drive in Henderson on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of an elderly woman pedestrian being struck by a car at the intersection of Universal Drive and Lincoln Rd in Henderson, just before 11am on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to Auckland City Hospital by St John Ambulance.

A transporting ambulance and a first response unit attended the scene, St John said.