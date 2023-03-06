Cyclone Gabrielle passed. Then the rumours of hundreds of deaths began

After Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the eastern North Island, it left behind broken infrastructure, damaged and destroyed homes, and a flood of online gossip. National Correspondent Charlie Mitchell explores how rumours spread following the first major natural disaster of the Covid-19 era.

“Eleven dead?” the man says to the camera, shaking his head in disbelief.

“My [source] reckons more like a thousand, maybe more.”

It was days after Cyclone Gabrielle had descended on Hawke’s Bay, and Tim Baker had returned to his damaged family farm to help with the clean-up.

In online videos, Baker – who runs a mental health charity and achieved brief online notoriety for selling Donald Trump-themed toilet paper – became an on-the-ground witness to the carnage. He posted daily reports on his Facebook page, and was interviewed by Counterspin Media and Liz Gunn, videos that have been viewed tens of thousands of times combined.

His reports included an intriguing claim, attributed to two unnamed people he said had “very high roles in emergency services”: The death toll was much higher than what was officially reported.

It started with his first video on February 21, around a week after the cyclone had passed.

“From the stories I’ve heard so far, the death toll is a lot higher... the 11 we’re being told is not accurate,” Baker said.

In a follow-up video, he added specificity to the claims.

Supplied Tim Baker became a prominent voice on the ground in Hawke's Bay, where he advanced claims that many hundreds of people had died.

“They’re not rumours, guys. The morgue is full at Hastings hospital… the makeshift morgue at Napier port is full. They’ve run out of body bags, okay?” he said in one video.

“This is the truth, and it’s not my intention to scare anyone or hurt anyone.”

(A facility was set up by police at Napier Port to handle bodies before being transferred to a morgue. A similar facility was set up at Hawke’s Bay Hospital. A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the hospital’s morgue was not at capacity, and the temporary facility was disestablished because it was not required. A police spokesperson said the agency had announced all the deaths it knew about).

Some claims extended beyond his earlier sources. On February 23, Baker said he’d heard of bodies being found in attics; he’d heard police had found cars submerged in silt, headlights still on.

Such stories, he said, were familiar on the ground.

“We all know what the death toll is, all the people that are helping clear up the houses... we’re all having a chat about it,” he said.

“Everybody knows, and we’re kind of like, why aren’t we hearing about the figures on the TV?”

(Baker did not respond to emailed questions, but hours after they were sent to him, Counterspin Media posted a message online about Stuff’s approach, questioning whether Baker was “being targeted due to his frontline sources & videos getting traction?”).

One explanation is that we are “truth-biased” - we assume messages we hear are accurate more often than they are. After disasters, false rumours can linger longer than true ones (this phenomenon is sometimes called Brandolini’s law, or more colloquially, the “bullshit asymmetry principle”).

Cyclone Gabrielle is our first experience of this phenomenon in the Covid-19 era. Rumours once had a reach limited by person-to-person contact, and could be superseded by more reliable information from mainstream media sources; now, they traverse a sleek digital network built during the pandemic to bypass traditional media.

CHRIS SKELTON Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier.

In the same way that some doubted the severity of the cyclone in the days beforehand – leaning on arguments about the pandemic – the flurry of false rumours after Gabrielle shows how the divisions of the last few years remain.

For a particular viewer, Baker was the ideal conduit for information. He is someone with no formal affiliation, speaking calmly into the camera, explaining why the official story wasn’t what it seemed.

It was also good timing. Baker made his first video during an information gap; many people were uncontacted, and the scale of the damage was not perfectly understood. Amid the swirling fear and uncertainty, he offered answers – not from officials or the mainstream media, but from sources to whom only he had access.

But it soon became evident the death toll would not expand significantly, putting the rumours head to head with reality.

The number of uncontacted people rapidly shrank from thousands to a handful. Popular and publicly accessible Facebook groups set up for the missing were not beset by people still looking. In the many examples of people sharing rumours about the death toll, Stuff has not seen any identifying a specific missing person.

Yet the early rumours have lingered and in some cases, spread with more vigour once the official reports cast doubt on them.

The debate still rages in some online comments sections.

“After speaking with our lovely Tim Baker & others on the ground... we all know there's a major cover up,” one person posted on Telegram on Thursday, more than two weeks after the cyclone, appealing for eyewitness testimony.

“I want to get to the truth behind the death toll & why it's not being reported.”

Stuff Another selection of rumours about a hidden death toll following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Third-hand accounts

Baker was not the only one suggesting the death toll was higher than officially believed. He was one prominent figure in a wider movement.

While the rumours started soon after the cyclone passed, they kicked into gear around February 20.

The Daily Telegraph - a New Zealand news aggregating website - published a story based on what it said was an interview with a helicopter pilot.

“I’ve seen hundreds of dead bodies,” the pilot, who is not identified, reportedly said.

The Brian Tamaki-associated Freedoms & Rights Coalition shared the story on Facebook. Its page has 55,000 followers.

The next day, a voicemail message left by an unidentified woman was spreading on Facebook. Multiple transcripts of the message were shared; the death toll was in the hundreds, Hawke’s Bay was a warzone, and you couldn’t get a dental appointment because dentists were busy identifying bodies from dental records. Amongst the groups sharing the transcript were the Outdoors and Freedom Party, which has 28,000 followers.

That same day, another Facebook post – titled DEAD BODIES MOUNT UP – claimed a death toll of more than 2000: “This is NZ’s worst disaster by a factor of 10,” it said. A version of the post published on Telegram has more than 6000 views.

(Meanwhile, the official number of uncontacted people was dropping. On February 22, it had fallen to 800. The reported death toll remained at 11.)

On February 23, when the number of officially uncontacted people fell to 56, New Zealand Doctors Speak Out With Science (NZDSOS) published a post claiming the death toll “might reach a thousand”.

“We know there has been major loss of life, and widespread looting and violence, despite the usual pathetic spin coming from the dying media and minimal leadership, action and reassurance from the Government,” the post said.

By the end of the week, the official number of uncontacted was in the single digits, and the death toll rumours were spreading overseas.

On February 25, Ickonic – a website associated with the British conspiracy theorist David Icke – broadcast an interview with New Zealand content creator Lingo Lewi.

“We can’t even fathom how many bodies there are,” Lingo Lewi said.

“If they’re lying about the numbers from the get-go, what else are they lying about?”

Two days later, Counterspin Media published its interview with Tim Baker. The video, published on a website associated with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has been seen 35,000 times.

Even within these communities, the contradictory information proved confusing.

“We have to make sure we focus on the facts and evidence only,” Counterspin media co-host Kelvyn Alp said in the video, warning against taking the claims at face value.

“There’s a lot of sensationalism, a lot of emotion…”

“I stand by what I say”

A common charge against the mainstream media in these communities is that it’s sensationalistic and obsessed with climate change. The ‘unreported death toll’ theory supposes the same media has done the opposite: Downplayed a natural disaster that can plausibly be linked to climate change.

The reason for this contradiction, some suggest, is that reporting of the “true” death toll would look unfavourable on the Government.

Most of those spreading the early rumours, however, have moved on. The gulf between the official story and the online theories has yet to be resolved, causing, for some, cognitive dissonance; the rumours remain unfounded, but the official story can’t be correct, either.

Five days after his first video, Tim Baker was about to leave Hawke’s Bay. In one of his final videos, he addressed the critics who accused him of spreading rumours.

“You can say that me telling the truth has caused a whole lot of damage, but in actual fact, what it’s done is it’s rallied a whole bunch of good-meaning people down to Hawke’s Bay and raised in excess of $44,000,” he said.

”I stand by what I did, and I stand by what I say.”