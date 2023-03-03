Hold my beer: Brewery helps Hawke's Bay rival out of deep water after cyclone

Hawke’s Bay Brewing Co sales manager Larry Culleton, left, Deep Creek Brewery beer ambassador Scott Taylor celebrate their “gentlemen’s agreement” to keep the beer flowing.

An Auckland brewery has jumped in to help out a Hawke’s Bay rival after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the North Island.

Hawke’s Bay Brewing Co​ lost about 120,000 litres of beer in the cyclone and – though the clean-up is under way – it will be another one to three months before it can produce any more.

With no beer and more than 100 taps waiting to be filled, the company was scraping the barrel for ideas.

“Without [Deep Creek Brewing​] we would for sure have gone under,” said Hawke’s Bay sales manager Larry Culleton​.

Culleton was calling companies, trying to hire brewing facilities, when he got Scott Taylor​ from Deep Creek on the line.

Taylor offered what he called a “gentlemen’s agreement”.

“I said, ‘We have a fresh batch of lager. How’s about I match your pricing and I fill your taps for you until you’re back on your feet?’”

This means – for the next few weeks – if you order a Hawke’s Bay Brewery beer at your local pub you’ll be offered a pint of Deep Creek.

Michelle Duff/Stuff Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Culleton was overwhelmed: “People don’t do that kind of stuff in this industry.

“They offered us the use of their beer and their distribution. And on top of that, because we had no power, they ended up invoicing our customers.

“They are really, really good people,” he said.

In the craft beer world, getting taps in bars and pubs is a big deal.

“The liquor industry is cut-throat. It’s extremely competitive to get a tap in Auckland. We’re fighting each other for 30% of the market.”

If Hawke’s Bay Brewery couldn’t get beer to its taps, it ran the risk of other breweries swooping in on its turf.

“Our customers are very loyal, but you can only wait for so long. They [Deep Creek] are our competition. They could have stepped back and watched us fall away,” Culleton said.

Taylor knew he had the chance to snap up some of Hawke’s Bay’s taps, but said it “would not be the right thing to do”.

“I know how hard it is in this industry to build relationships and get taps.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Larry Culleton said he’s grateful for support from his customers and Deep Creek as they get back on their feet.

“He [Culleton] has been doing it a long time, for him to lose all that overnight because of the cyclone would be absolutely terrible,” Taylor said.

Culleton had to get bars and pubs on board as well, but said everyone has been “incredibly supportive”.

“I’m so thankful for our customers. They all said, ‘Whatever it takes, however long it takes, get back on your feet.’”

It could be up to 12 weeks before Hawke’s Bay is bottling the next batch, but Culleton can rest assured when he has beer again, the taps will be ready to flow.