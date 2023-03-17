Woman duped out of thousands of dollars by scammers posing as bank security

Scammers pretended they were a bank security team to dupe a Motueka woman out of thousands of dollars.

A widow who lost several thousand dollars to a complex phone scam is speaking out to warn others, and urging banks to provide an emergency helpline for older people.

Josephine, who did not want her last name used, was left distraught after she was duped by a man pretending to be from ANZ security who rang on her cellphone when she was at home in Motueka, west of Nelson.

He told her she was at risk of having her accounts hacked, but with her help they could catch the offenders.

"He sounded so convincing, so I said yes, of course I will help. I’m from that generation that wants to help people; I don’t slam the phone down on people.”

READ MORE:

* Romance scam victim complains after bank fails to refund lost $23,000

* Bank recovers some of the $30,000 an elderly woman lost in a phone scam

* Elderly victim conned out of $30,000 by scammer posing as bank employee



Whangarei Leader Josephine says banks should have a hotline for older people faced with potential scammers.

Over the next several hours, the man and a colleague took her through an elaborate series of steps and questions, supposedly to get information to thwart the “scammers” but in reality to gain her credit card and other details.

“They did not stop talking. I was crying my eyes out on the phone and one of them said please go and have a cup of tea and I will phone back,” Josephine said.

"They were so convincing and clever. But these people are wicked, wicked.”

During a break, she had wondered if the men, who gave false names and back stories and said they were in Auckland, were legitimate. She tried ringing ANZ several times, but only got automated voice responses that advised there would be a wait and to leave details for a call back.

Juan Zarama Perini A new scam has already costs Kiwis millions in two weeks, Cert NZ's incident response manager tell you how to avoid becoming a victim.

She was distressed to discover later that the bank stopped two smaller payments going out of her account, but the large initial sum went through.

Josephine believed banks needed to have an emergency phone number so people faced with potential scammers, particularly older people, could get immediate help.

“ANZ makes millions in profits.They need a special department for emergencies,” she said. “All well and good saying to phone a number they give, but when it’s on answer phone it’s impossible, you need to talk to a person when you are desperate as I was.”

She also lost a smaller sum of money from her BNZ account.

Since being scammed she had heard from others suffering similar losses, but they were often ashamed to admit it.

“Yes, I feel like an idiot, but I don’t want anyone else to go through what I did. If I can help one person by going out and saying these things, I will be happy.”

ANZ said in a statement that it was increasingly seeing customers targeted by cold call scams where they were being engineered to disclose personal and financial information.

“In some cases the scammers claim they are investigating an attempted hack of the customer’s online accounts,” the bank said.

“It’s a reminder that we all need to be careful with our personal and financial information.We understand when people get caught in these situations it can be very stressful and we sympathise with the situation this customer is in.”

ANZ said it had been in contact with Josephine, and were investigating “to provide a final outcome to the customer.”

The bank’s statement said the case highlighted the importance of customers being diligent about any unsolicited calls from unknown parties, asking them to make purchases or transfers from their accounts.

“Our message to all of our customers is to stay vigilant when anyone contacts you out of the blue with unusual or urgent requests. If you are unsure if it's a genuine phone call, hang up immediately and call the company back (including your bank) on their listed number to check if it's legitimate.”

The bank did not comment on Josephine’s concerns about being unable to get through to a customer service representative during the scam.

The bank said a legitimate call from ANZ’s fraud team would never ask for information it already held, such as customer numbers, credit card numbers or two factor authentication codes. ANZ would also never request remote access to a customer’s device.