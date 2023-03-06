Newsable today: The PM talks health, we talk cyclone disinformation, and everyone debates the GOAT of pies
Newsable is all about what everyone’s talking about. High brow, low brow, exclusives, analysis and hot takes - it’s a fresh way to get up to speed on the day’s big stories, delivered in a uniquely Stuff way – at 6am each weekday. Here’s what you need to know about today.
In Newsable today, the Prime Minister admits to us he actually agrees with some of the comments outspoken former health boss Rob Campbell has made about the health system.
Stuff’s Charlie Mitchell has investigated the rumour we all heard about hundreds of dead bodies in Hawke’s Bay after the cyclone and breaks down how it spiralled.
If you didn’t know, Harry Styles is playing in Auckland this week so who better to talk all things Harry with than his number one fan in the whole wide world (we think?!).
Plus today’s biggest question: is steak and cheese the GOAT of pies?
On the Stuff Agenda today
- Ahead of Tuesday night’s Census, we have a live chat at midday where you can ask questions on anything you might want to know, such as how the data will be used.
- Two boys arrested and charged with murder after a car crash and altercation in Auckland's Beach Haven are due to appear in court today.
- Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea, who was cited for his throat-slitting gesture in his side’s Super Rugby Pacific win against the Rebels, will face the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee via video conference on Monday night.