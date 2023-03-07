Newsable today: Free childcare, pharmacy-only vapes, streaking shenanigans, and signature surgery

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

We’re asking whether early childcare should be outright free, seeing as cheaper childcare has become a 2023 election issue.

An anti-smoking charity doesn’t agree that the selling of vapes should be restricted to pharmacies as a smoking cessation tool like nicotine patches are, going against the views of the Royal College of GPs.

Warriors fans in Wellington got some code and a show on Friday night, with a bunch of streakers taking centre stage – we ask why the heck is that still a thing?

And would you pay someone to make you a new signature? It’s a real industry, and one that one of us will be forced to take part in.

